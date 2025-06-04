North Macedonia vs Belgium: How to watch live, stream link free

North Macedonia aims to secure a significant victory as they face Belgium in a much-anticipated World Cup qualifier. The North Macedonia vs Belgium match will kick off at 19:45 UK time.
The Macedonians began their 2026 WC qualifying campaign with a straightforward 3-0 victory against Liechtenstein, followed by a draw with Wales in their second group match. Blagoja Milevski’s team is expected to be content with securing a point from Friday’s match, and they will probably take a defensive stance in their upcoming game against Belgium. Defender Nikolas Serafimov is serving a one-game ban; however, manager Blagoja Milevski can rely on key players for this match.
The Red Devils, conversely, are resolute in their aim to launch a strong beginning to their 2026 World Cup qualifying campaign. With key players Kevin De Bruyne, Youri Tielemans, Jeremy Doku, and Romelu Lukaku at his disposal, Belgium boss Rudi Garcia should be optimistic about securing an away win in the opener. Chelsea midfielder Romeo Lavia has been excluded because of insufficient fitness levels.
What time is North Macedonia vs Belgium kickoff?
- Competition: World Cup Qualifying
- Game Day: Friday, 6 June 2025
- Kick-off: 19:45 UK time
- Stadium: Toše Proeski Arena, Skopje
Where to watch North Macedonia vs Belgium
- UK: N/A
- USA: fuboTV, Fubo Sports Network, ViX, Tubi
- Canada: DAZN Canada
- Australia: Optus Sport
- Belgium: VTM GO, Sporza, VTM, La Une
- North Macedonia: MaxTV Go, MRT Play, MRT1, Arena Sport 1 Serbia
North Macedonia vs Belgium possible lineups
North Macedonia possible lineup: Dimitrievski; Zajkov, Musliu, Manev; Ilievski, Alimi, Kostadinov, Alioski; Bardhi; Miovski, Elmas
Belgium possible lineup: Sels; Meunier, Faes, Debast, De Cuyper; De Bruyne, Onana, Tielemans; Trossard, Doku, Lukaku