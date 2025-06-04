North Macedonia vs Belgium: How to watch live, stream link free

North Macedonia aims to secure a significant victory as they face Belgium in a much-anticipated World Cup qualifier. The North Macedonia vs Belgium match will kick off at 19:45 UK time.

Tose Proeski Arena, Skopje

The Macedonians began their 2026 WC qualifying campaign with a straightforward 3-0 victory against Liechtenstein, followed by a draw with Wales in their second group match. Blagoja Milevski’s team is expected to be content with securing a point from Friday’s match, and they will probably take a defensive stance in their upcoming game against Belgium. Defender Nikolas Serafimov is serving a one-game ban; however, manager Blagoja Milevski can rely on key players for this match.

The Red Devils, conversely, are resolute in their aim to launch a strong beginning to their 2026 World Cup qualifying campaign. With key players Kevin De Bruyne, Youri Tielemans, Jeremy Doku, and Romelu Lukaku at his disposal, Belgium boss Rudi Garcia should be optimistic about securing an away win in the opener. Chelsea midfielder Romeo Lavia has been excluded because of insufficient fitness levels.

What time is North Macedonia vs Belgium kickoff?

Competition: World Cup Qualifying

World Cup Qualifying Game Day: Friday, 6 June 2025

Friday, 6 June 2025 Kick-off: 19:45 UK time

19:45 UK time Stadium: Toše Proeski Arena, Skopje

Where to watch North Macedonia vs Belgium

UK: N/A

N/A USA: fuboTV, Fubo Sports Network, ViX, Tubi

fuboTV, Fubo Sports Network, ViX, Tubi Canada: DAZN Canada

DAZN Canada Australia: Optus Sport

Optus Sport Belgium : VTM GO, Sporza, VTM, La Une

VTM GO, Sporza, VTM, La Une North Macedonia: MaxTV Go, MRT Play, MRT1, Arena Sport 1 Serbia

North Macedonia vs Belgium possible lineups

North Macedonia possible lineup: Dimitrievski; Zajkov, Musliu, Manev; Ilievski, Alimi, Kostadinov, Alioski; Bardhi; Miovski, Elmas

Belgium possible lineup: Sels; Meunier, Faes, Debast, De Cuyper; De Bruyne, Onana, Tielemans; Trossard, Doku, Lukaku