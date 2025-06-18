Paul Pogba’s Wife: Who is Maria Zulay Salaues?

Paul Pogba, the renowned French footballer recognised for his vibrant midfield performance and World Cup victory, shares his life with Maria Zulay Salaues, a Bolivian model and social media influencer. Their relationship has drawn the interest of fans across the globe, merging the realms of football and fashion.

Quick Facts about Maria Zulay Salaues

Attribute Details Full Name Maria Zulay Salaues (commonly known as Zulay Pogba) Date of Birth November 16, 1993 Age 31 years old (as of 2025) Place of Birth Robore, Bolivia Nationality Bolivian Profession Model, Interior Designer Education Studied Business Administration at University of Bolivia Languages Spoken Spanish (primary), possibly others Relationship with Paul Pogba Met in 2017 in Los Angeles; married in 2019 Children Three sons: Labile Shakur (born Jan 2019), Keyaan Zaahid (born 2020), third child born May 2023 (name not public) Religion Converted to Islam for Paul Pogba Social Media Instagram: @zulaypogba (1.3 million followers as of 2025) Residence London, England Public Profile Model and social media personality; known for supporting Pogba publicly, especially during his doping ban and career challenges Net Worth Estimated between $1 million and $5 million

Who is Maria Zulay Salaues?

Maria Zulay Salaues came into this world in Robore, Bolivia, on November 16, 1993. She comes from a family of Salaues, Ricardo and Karla, and her elder sisters are Gabriela and Caria. Maria attended the University of Bolivia with the intention of studying business administration, but she changed her major to interior design and modelling instead. After relocating to the US, she dabbled in real estate before deciding to focus only on her modelling profession.

Career Evolution

Zulay Salaues is a professional model and interior designer. She has built a notable presence in the fashion industry and on social media, where she goes by the handle @zulaypogba and boasts over 1.3 million followers as of mid-2025. She is recognised for her elegant style and striking appearance, which have been showcased in a variety of campaigns and appearances throughout her modelling career.

Relationship with Paul Pogba

Paul Pogba, who was playing for Manchester United at the time, and Maria met during the 2017 International Champions Cup in Los Angeles. Their romance flourished rapidly, and in 2019 they tied the knot. After marrying Pogba, Zulay converted to Islam and has since been seen practicing his religion, which includes wearing the headscarf and fasting throughout Ramadan.

Labile Shakur Pogba and Keyaan Zaahid Pogba, two boys, were born in 2019 and 2020, respectively, and a third kid was born in May 2023, bringing the total number of children born to the couple to three. Even when Pogba has gone through tough moments, like his doping suspension, Zulay has been there for him, posting words of support on social media.

Personal Life and Public Image

The Pogba family mainly lives in London, England. Zulay is recognised for successfully balancing her public modelling career with her private family life. She frequently offers insights into her life on social media while maintaining the privacy of her family’s moments.

Her unwavering support for Pogba throughout his career’s peaks and valleys, including the 18-month doping ban that concluded in March 2025, has garnered significant attention from both fans and the media.