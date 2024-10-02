Where to watch Porto vs Manchester United on TV: Channel, Live stream

Manchester United will face Porto in the Europa League quarterfinals. The Porto vs Manchester United match seems like a Champions League match, as that’s where we usually see these teams compete rather than in other European tournaments.

Estadio Do Dragao, Porto

Manchester United won the English Premier League match against Tottenham last weekend, 0–3. Regardless, Bruno Fernandes’s inexplicable suspension throughout the first half was a major factor. The referee immediately sent him out, even though it wasn’t a strong infraction. The Portuguese’s disqualification was overturned, a ridiculous judgement that the Red Devils might yet challenge later on. Ten Hag’s squad underachieved, which is another concern. It would be a stretch to claim a tie, even with a full roster.

The Europa League first round further highlighted MU’s bad record. It seemed as if the English team should have little trouble defeating Twente. However, it was a complete failure. Unsurprisingly, the Red Devils could only manage a single goal despite their best efforts. Additionally, these games often serve as indicators. The current United team is like this; they’re so bad they may easily drop points against inferior teams. Plus, he always loses badly against elite teams; for example, he was crushed 0:3 by Liverpool before.

Nevertheless, in this match, Porto is in a slightly stronger position than its opponent. Its only loss in the Primeira Liga was a 0:2 setback at the hands of Sporting, the team it is presently battling for the leadership position. The Dragons suffered another loss in the LE first round against the jaw-dropping Bodo/Glimt duo. Even more intriguing is that the Portuguese opponent managed to win while playing with 10 men from the 51st minute onwards. Porto seemed to have played their opponent too lightly and misjudged them.

Date, kick-off time and venue

Competition: UEFA Europa League

UEFA Europa League Date: Thursday, 3 October 2024

Thursday, 3 October 2024 Kick Off: 20:00 UK Time

20:00 UK Time Venue: Estádio Do Dragão, Porto

How to watch the Porto vs Manchester United live stream

Country TV Channels UK discovery+, discovery+ App, TNT Sports 2, TalkSport Radio UK, BBC Radio 5 Live US Paramount+, fuboTV, TUDN.com, Univision NOW, TUDN App, ViX, TUDN USA, UniMás Spain Movistar+, Movistar Liga de Campeones 2 Portugal Sport TV Multiscreen, Sport TV5 France myCANAL, Canal+ Foot, Canal+ Live 2 Italy SKY Go Italia, NOW TV, TV8, Sky Sport 254 Germany Sky Go, WOW, Sky Sport Top Event, Sky Sport Mix Canada DAZN Canada Australia Stan Sport

Porto vs Manchester United squads

Porto predicted lineup: Diogo Costa, João Mário, Zé Pedro, Nehuén Pérez, Francisco Moura, Vasco Sousa, Alan Varela, Pepê, Nico González, Wenderson Galeno, Samu Omorodion.

Manchester United predicted lineup: Andre Onana, Noussair Mazraoui, Victor Lindelof, Lisandro Martínez, Diogo Dalot, Christian Eriksen, Kobbie Mainoo, Antony Matheus dos Santos, Bruno Fernandes, Marcus Rashford, Rasmus Højlund.