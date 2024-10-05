Where to watch Porto vs Sporting Braga on TV: Channel, Live stream

Porto will continue their Primeira Liga campaign this Sunday night by hosting Sporting Braga at Estadio de Dragao. The Dragons currently have 18 points this season, placing them in second position, while the Archbishops sit in fifth with 14 points. The Porto vs Sporting match will kick off at 20:30 UK Time.

Estadio Do Dragao, Porto

With two goals behind against Man United in the Europa League, Porto seemed to have pulled off the ideal comeback last week, leading 3-2 at 90 minutes. Harry Maguire’s last-second goal ended hopes of a first competitive victory this season. This tie would give Porto one point from two European matches, but they have six victories from their past seven domestic fixtures. The Blue and Whites have won 14 matches and drawn two since returning to the dragon’s nest.

Braga faced disappointment in the Europa League this week, returning to Portugal after suffering a 3-0 defeat against Olympiacos. The loss marked the end of Os Arsenalistas’ three-match winning streak in all competitions.

Date, kick-off time and venue

Competition: Primeira Liga

Date: Sunday, 6 October 2024

Kick Off: 20:30 UK Time

Venue: Estádio Do Dragão, Porto

Porto vs Sporting Braga squads

Porto predicted lineup: Diogo Costa, Joao Mario, Nehuen Perez, Ze Pedro, Francisco Moura, Alan Varela, Vasco Sousa, Pepe, Nico Gonzalez, Wenderson Galeno, Samuel Omorodion.

Braga predicted lineup: Matheus, Victor Gomez, Joao Ferreira, Sikou Niakate, Adrian Marin, Jean-Baptiste Gorby, Carvalho, Ricardo Horta, Ismael Gharbi, Gabri Martinez, Roberto Fernandez.