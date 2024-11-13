There will be plenty of UEFA Nations League action on Friday, as matches are being played all around Europe. The Estadio do Dragao in Porto, Portugal, will be one of the venues used for the Portugal vs Poland match.

Estadio Do Dragao, Porto

The circumstances within the group pose challenges for the Poles. Following four rounds, they have accumulated just four points, securing the third position in the group. They still can secure a top-2 finish on the second line, trailing Croatia by three points. Portugal presents a greater challenge for the Poles to close the gap, which currently stands at six points.

Poland began this Nations League on a positive note, securing a 3-2 victory over Scotland, the primary outsider in the group, despite the match proving to be quite challenging. Following that, the team experienced only losses—0:1 and 3:3 against Croatia and 1:3 to Portugal.

The Portuguese are now on the brink of securing a guaranteed place in the final stage of the Nations League. The team currently holds ten points; the difference with third-placed Poland is four points. Therefore, as long as they continue to perform well, Martinez’s team is certain to secure a top-2 finish.

In the initial three rounds, Portugal secured a 2:1 victory against Croatia and a 3:1 win over Poland. In the fourth round, the team has already dropped points against the Scots—0:0. In only four rounds, the Portuguese have allowed three goals, the fewest in the group. The national team scored a total of seven goals, matching the tallies of both Poland and Croatia.

Portugal vs Poland date & kick-off time

Competition: UEFA Nations League

UEFA Nations League Game Day: Friday, November 15, 2024

Friday, November 15, 2024 Kick-off: 19:45 UK time

19:45 UK time Stadium: Estádio Do Dragão, Porto

Where to watch Portugal vs Poland

UK: N/A

N/A USA: fuboTV, Fubo Sports Network, ViX, Tubi

fuboTV, Fubo Sports Network, ViX, Tubi Canada: DAZN Canada

DAZN Canada Australia: Optus Sport

Optus Sport Portugal: Sport TV Multiscreen, RTP Play, Match Player, Sport TV1, RTP 1

Sport TV Multiscreen, RTP Play, Match Player, Sport TV1, RTP 1 Poland: TVP Sport, TVP1

Head-to-Head

12/10/2024 Poland 1 – 3 Portugal Nations League 20/11/2018 Portugal 1 – 1 Poland Nations League 11/10/2018 Poland 2 – 3 Portugal Nations League 30/06/2016 Poland 1 – 1 P Portugal EURO Cup 29/02/2012 Poland 0 – 0 Portugal Friendly

Portugal vs Poland possible lineups

Portugal possible lineup: Diogo Costa; Dalot, Antonio Silva, Araujo, Nuno Mendes; Bruno Fernandes, Joao Neves, Bernardo; Neto, Ronaldo, Leao

Poland possible lineup: Bulka; Frankowski, Piatkowski, Bednarek, Kiwior, Zalewski; S Szymanski, Moder, Zielinski; Swiderski, Piatek