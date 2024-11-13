There will be plenty of UEFA Nations League action on Friday, as matches are being played all around Europe. The Estadio do Dragao in Porto, Portugal, will be one of the venues used for the Portugal vs Poland match.
The circumstances within the group pose challenges for the Poles. Following four rounds, they have accumulated just four points, securing the third position in the group. They still can secure a top-2 finish on the second line, trailing Croatia by three points. Portugal presents a greater challenge for the Poles to close the gap, which currently stands at six points.
Poland began this Nations League on a positive note, securing a 3-2 victory over Scotland, the primary outsider in the group, despite the match proving to be quite challenging. Following that, the team experienced only losses—0:1 and 3:3 against Croatia and 1:3 to Portugal.
The Portuguese are now on the brink of securing a guaranteed place in the final stage of the Nations League. The team currently holds ten points; the difference with third-placed Poland is four points. Therefore, as long as they continue to perform well, Martinez’s team is certain to secure a top-2 finish.
In the initial three rounds, Portugal secured a 2:1 victory against Croatia and a 3:1 win over Poland. In the fourth round, the team has already dropped points against the Scots—0:0. In only four rounds, the Portuguese have allowed three goals, the fewest in the group. The national team scored a total of seven goals, matching the tallies of both Poland and Croatia.
Portugal vs Poland date & kick-off time
- Competition: UEFA Nations League
- Game Day: Friday, November 15, 2024
- Kick-off: 19:45 UK time
- Stadium: Estádio Do Dragão, Porto
Where to watch Portugal vs Poland
- UK: N/A
- USA: fuboTV, Fubo Sports Network, ViX, Tubi
- Canada: DAZN Canada
- Australia: Optus Sport
- Portugal: Sport TV Multiscreen, RTP Play, Match Player, Sport TV1, RTP 1
- Poland: TVP Sport, TVP1
Head-to-Head
|12/10/2024
|Poland 1 – 3 Portugal
|Nations League
|20/11/2018
|Portugal 1 – 1 Poland
|Nations League
|11/10/2018
|Poland 2 – 3 Portugal
|Nations League
|30/06/2016
|Poland 1 – 1 P Portugal
|EURO Cup
|29/02/2012
|Poland 0 – 0 Portugal
|Friendly
Portugal vs Poland possible lineups
Portugal possible lineup: Diogo Costa; Dalot, Antonio Silva, Araujo, Nuno Mendes; Bruno Fernandes, Joao Neves, Bernardo; Neto, Ronaldo, Leao
Poland possible lineup: Bulka; Frankowski, Piatkowski, Bednarek, Kiwior, Zalewski; S Szymanski, Moder, Zielinski; Swiderski, Piatek