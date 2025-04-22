Potential Striker Transfers in Summer 2025

The 2024-2025 football season is on its final leg, and speculations are already rife about which club would be snapping up which player during the three long, rumour-rife months of summer.

If last year saw few striker movements, this summer promises to make up for it with many of the hottest players almost nailed on to switch clubs after this season ends. But this summer will not be about transfers alone, as we will also see the new FIFA Club World Cup, and international continental tournaments like AFCON and UEFA Women’s Euro Cup, which you will be on with GGBet. Now, let’s look at the hottest potential striker moves for the upcoming summer window.

Victor Osimhen

His stock is definitely back up in the Summer of 2025 after enduring a torrid 2023-2024 season within a Napoli setup that was imploding of its own doing. Victor opted for a loan move to Galatasaray FC after failing to secure a permanent transfer to a top European club, refusing a move to Saudi Arabian club Al Ahli instead.

He has now proved his doubters wrong again by leading the scoring charts in Turkey, with his team also leading the league table, and there is now no shortage of European suitors, with a move to a Premier League club almost bang on the money. He will surely be in demand, with Arsenal, Manchester United, Chelsea, Tottenham Hotspur, and even Liverpool all needing a striker.

Viktor Gyokeres

Another striker who is hot this season, and almost certain to move on to “bigger” things is Viktor Gyokeres, and it looks like he may be following the path of Kevin De Bruyne and Mohammed Salah, who needed to leave English football to mature, and then return to take it by storm in their mid-to-late-twenties.

Top EPL clubs are hot for a striker right now, and few strikers that look as primed to deliver on the lofty ambitions of these clubs as Viktor. Having already dominated the Portuguese Liga in the last years, he announced himself on the big stage in the UCL this season, including scoring a hat-trick against Man City. He leads the goal standings in his league with 31 goals as at the time of writing – the second has only scored half that number.

Alexander Isak

Newcastle and Sweden striker, Alexander Isak, has been on fire this season. Isak has always been highly-regarded in the game as having the minerals to be a great striker, but this season he has established his bona fides, and in amazing fashion too, leading Newcastle to their first trophy in 56 years, and scoring in the final.

He is still under contract at Newcastle, who look like they might be making a second Champions League appearance in three years next season. The rumours indicate that they are unwilling to sell. Arsenal and Liverpool, however, will be hoping they can tempt him with the prospect of an upgrade.

Benjamin Sesko

Benjamin Sesko refused a transfer to Arsenal during the 2024 summer window, and committed to a new contract with RB Leipzig, but that has done nothing to dispel rumours of a transfer eventually happening soon, and probably in 2025.

He has not done himself any harm either. He has continued to score stunning goals through the season, the type of goals that show that he has the fundamentals to be a great striker in a year or two. The general opinion is that he is still somewhat raw compared to the three guys that have been mentioned before, but he would not be a bad buy for any club that decides to pay his release clause this Summer.

Liam Delap

Son of Stoke City cult hero, Rory Delap, Liam may be in a club that is going back down to the Championship after only one season in the top division, but he has caught the eye of many fans with his amazing striker play, and his ability to just put his lace through the ball and score goals.

It may be too soon for a Big Six move, and for the price that Ipswich FC may quote for him, few will want to buy him as a second-choice option because he is still raw, but don’t rule out a transfer to a mid-table EPL club which will allow him continue to develop his game and maybe become a top striker in 2-3 years.