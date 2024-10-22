PSG vs PSV Live Streaming: TV channel, Predicted Line-ups

Tuesday night in the French capital, Paris Saint-Germain will take on Eredivisie champions PSV Eindhoven in an attempt to go back to succeeding ways in the Champions League. The PSG vs PSV match will take place at Parc des Princes stadium.

Parc des Princes, Paris

PSG has already faced two challenging matches in the Champions League. Initially, they narrowly defeated Girona with a score of 1-0. Their meeting had the potential to conclude in a draw. Enrique’s wards faced a setback against a more prominent rival, suffering a 0:2 defeat to Arsenal. The representative of France had no opportunity.

Recently in Ligue 1, PSG has started to drop points occasionally, having drawn with Reims (1:1) and with Nice (1:1). He remains undefeated in the championship thus far, sharing the top position with Monaco.

PSV experienced a challenging beginning in the Champions League. After two rounds, it has secured only one point. While the opponents proved to be formidable – 1-3 against Juventus, 1-1 against Sporting. The Dutch found it challenging to rely on victories in these encounters. The team maintains a high level of performance, currently enjoying a winning streak in the domestic league that has persisted since the season began. Once more, PSV is heading towards the championship.

When does PSG vs PSV kick off?

Competition: UEFA Champions League

UEFA Champions League Game Day: Tuesday, October 22, 2024

Tuesday, October 22, 2024 Kick-off: 20:00 UK Time

20:00 UK Time Stadium: Parc des Princes, Paris

Is PSG vs PSV on TV?

UK: discovery+, discovery+ App, TNT Sports 5

discovery+, discovery+ App, TNT Sports 5 USA: Paramount+, ViX

Paramount+, ViX Canada: DAZN Canada

DAZN Canada Australia: Stan Sport

Stan Sport France: myCANAL, Canal+ Foot, Canal+ Live 1

PSG vs PSV Prediction

The hosts on Tuesday are technically top-notch, and with Ousmane Dembele back on the pitch, they’ll be even better moving ahead. On Tuesday night, the leaders of Ligue 1 should resume their league phase.

Prediction: PSG 2-1 PSV Eindhoven

PSG vs PSV possible squads

PSG predicted lineup (4-3-3): Donnarumma; Hakimi, Marquinhos, Pacho, Mendes; Vitinha, Fabian, Neves; Dembele, Asensio, Barcola

PSV predicted lineup (4-3-3): Benitez; Karsdorp, Flamingo, Boscagli, Junior; Saibari, Tillman, Til; Bakayoko, De Jong, Lang