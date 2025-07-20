Watch Rangers vs Panathinaikos Live Streaming Free

Rangers welcome Greek side Panathinaikos in a high-stakes Champions League qualifying clash at Ibrox Stadium in Glasgow. The Rangers vs Panathinaikos match will kick off at 19:45 UK Time.
Date, kick-off time and venue
- Competition: UEFA Champions League
- Date: Tuesday, 22 July 2025
- Kick-Off: 19:45 UK Time
- Venue: Ibrox Stadium, Glasgow
Rangers embark on a new chapter under Russell Martin, who has managed a dynamic summer with multiple new signings, yet his team continues to evolve. The hosts have so far drawn their only pre-season fixture (2-2 vs Club Brugge) and are determined to harness the formidable atmosphere of Ibrox.
After finishing second in Greece, Panathinaikos makes a return to the Champions League qualifiers for the first time in over a decade. Under Rui Vitória, the Greek giants are integrating new signings with established talent and are recognised for their disciplined, counter-attacking style of play.
Where can I watch Rangers vs Panathinaikos?
- UK: Premier Sports Player, Premier Sports 1
- USA: N/A
- Canada: N/A
- Australia: N/A
Rangers vs Panathinaikos Squads
Rangers possible lineup: Kelly; Tavernier, Djiga, Souttar, Jefte; Diomande, Raskin; Cortes, Dowell, Bajrami; Danilo
Panathinaikos possible lineup: Lodygin; Vagiannidis, Touba, Jedvaj, Kyriakopoulos; Chirivella, Siopis; Tete, Djuricic, Gregou; Ioannidis