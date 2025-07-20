Watch Rangers vs Panathinaikos Live Streaming Free

Rangers welcome Greek side Panathinaikos in a high-stakes Champions League qualifying clash at Ibrox Stadium in Glasgow. The Rangers vs Panathinaikos match will kick off at 19:45 UK Time.

Ibrox Stadium, Glasgow

Date, kick-off time and venue

Competition: UEFA Champions League

UEFA Champions League Date: Tuesday, 22 July 2025

Tuesday, 22 July 2025 Kick-Off: 19:45 UK Time

19:45 UK Time Venue: Ibrox Stadium, Glasgow

Rangers embark on a new chapter under Russell Martin, who has managed a dynamic summer with multiple new signings, yet his team continues to evolve. The hosts have so far drawn their only pre-season fixture (2-2 vs Club Brugge) and are determined to harness the formidable atmosphere of Ibrox.

After finishing second in Greece, Panathinaikos makes a return to the Champions League qualifiers for the first time in over a decade. Under Rui Vitória, the Greek giants are integrating new signings with established talent and are recognised for their disciplined, counter-attacking style of play.

Where can I watch Rangers vs Panathinaikos?

UK: Premier Sports Player, Premier Sports 1

Premier Sports Player, Premier Sports 1 USA: N/A

N/A Canada: N/A

N/A Australia: N/A

Rangers vs Panathinaikos Squads

Rangers possible lineup: Kelly; Tavernier, Djiga, Souttar, Jefte; Diomande, Raskin; Cortes, Dowell, Bajrami; Danilo

Panathinaikos possible lineup: Lodygin; Vagiannidis, Touba, Jedvaj, Kyriakopoulos; Chirivella, Siopis; Tete, Djuricic, Gregou; Ioannidis