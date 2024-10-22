Real Madrid vs Borussia Dortmund live stream: Free links, Prediction, kick-off time and lineups

One great thing about the revamped UEFA Champions League league phase is that it pits the best teams against one another right from the start of the campaign. The Real Madrid vs Borussia Dortmund matchup takes place on Tuesday at 20:00 UK Time.

Estadio Santiago Bernabéu, Madrid

Borussia Dortmund is obviously going through a transformation. The most important development is the hiring of Nuri Shaheen as coach; he was a player for the club in the past. Furthermore, the black-and-yellow have not shown particularly impressive performances so far, at least in the domestic championship. Already this season, the team has dropped three points, twice against lower-tier opponents (1:5 against Stuttgart and 1:2 against Union). As a result, Borussia is not performing up to par in the standings. The team won a match against “St. Pauli” over the weekend, 2:1.

Well, it’s no surprise that Real is among La Liga’s top teams. Despite it, Barça got out to a stronger start, winning consecutive games for an extended period. Its lead over the tournament’s leading opponent is still rather slim. While Ancelotti was in charge, his squad only managed a handful of dismal draws in the Primera. The ‘cream’ defeated the ‘Celta’ 2:1 over the weekend.

Each team’s first round in the Champions League was unique. Both times, Borussia got out to a fast start and triumphed by large margins. Despite the fact that Bruges (3-0) and Celtic (7-1) were not very strong teams. As a result of their superior goal differential, Dortmund are now atop the league standings.

However, Real has already suffered a defeat in the second round (0:1), and it wasn’t against the best team. In the first round, Ancelotti’s squad also had several issues, which they eventually resolved against Stuttgart (3:1). The Spanish delegate moves closer to the centre of the pack in the rankings.

What time does Real Madrid vs Borussia Dortmund kick off?

Competition: UEFA Champions League

UEFA Champions League Game Day: Tuesday, 22 October 2024

Tuesday, 22 October 2024 Kick-off: 20:00 UK Time

20:00 UK Time Stadium: Estadio Santiago Bernabéu, Madrid

Real Madrid vs Borussia Dortmund live stream, TV channel

If you’re looking for the best way to catch the Real Madrid vs Borussia Dortmund live stream, you’re in luck. Several options are available, depending on where you are in the world.

Country Streaming Services UK discovery+, discovery+ App, TNT Sports 2 USA Paramount+, fuboTV, TUDN.com, Univision NOW, TUDN App, ViX, TUDN USA, UniMás, SiriusXM FC Canada DAZN Canada Australia Stan Sport Italy SKY Go Italia, NOW TV, Sky Sport 254 Germany Amazon Prime Video France Free, myCANAL, Canal+ Sport, Canal+ Live 2 Portugal DAZN Portugal, DAZN Eleven 1 Portugal Spain Movistar+, Movistar Liga de Campeones

Real Madrid vs Borussia Dortmund Prediction

Real Madrid’s very deep squad puts them in a much better position to withstand the storm of injuries than any of their opponents. With Niklas Fullkrug gone and Karim Adeyemi out with an injury, Dortmund’s offensive strength has been severely diminished, as seen by their seventh-place Bundesliga standing.

Prediction: Real Madrid 2-1 Borussia Dortmund

How can I watch the highlights?

Supporters can watch the match highlights on the Real Madrid highlights page.

Real Madrid vs Borussia Dortmund possible lineups

Real Madrid predicted lineup: Courtois (GK), Vazquez, Rudiger, Militao, Mendy, Tchouameni, Bellingham, Valverde, Vinicus, Mbappe, Rodrygo

Borussia Dortmund predicted lineup: Kobel (GK), Ryerson, Anton, Schlotterbeck, Bensebaini, Can, Sabitzer, Malen, Gross, Brandt, Guirassy