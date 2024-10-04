Real Sociedad vs Atletico Madrid live stream: Free links, TV channel, kick-off time

Atletico Madrid experienced a disappointing midweek Champions League loss to Benfica and will aim for a strong comeback in La Liga this weekend. The Real Sociedad vs Atletico Madrid match will take place at Reale Arena.

Reale Arena, Donostia-San Sebastián

Real Sociedad currently holds the position of fourteenth in the standings of the Spanish championship. In the previous match, Imanol Alguacil’s team delivered an impressive performance at home against Valencia, winning 3-0. Icelander Orri Ouskarsson scored twice, while Japanese player Takefusa Kubo added another goal. Hamari Traore remains one of the injured players for Sociedad.

Atletico managed to secure a draw at home against Real Madrid (1:1), thanks to a last-minute goal from Angel Correa in the 95th minute. However, they faced a heavy defeat in Lisbon against Benfica, losing 0:4. Clearly, Diego Simeone’s team is not in optimal form following that. This is an understatement. Furthermore, they’ are dealing with injuries to César Azpilicueta, Pablo Barrios, and Robin Le Normand. In the match against Real Madrid, Marcos Llorente was shown a straight red card. Overall, Madrid is likely to present significant challenges. However, they must also bounce back from the loss in the Champions League.

What time does Real Sociedad vs Atletico Madrid kick off?

Competition: La Liga

La Liga Game Day: Sunday, 6 October 2024

Sunday, 6 October 2024 Kick-off: 20:00 UK Time

20:00 UK Time Stadium: Reale Arena, Donostia-San Sebastián

Real Sociedad vs Atletico Madrid live stream, TV channel

UK: Premier Sports Player, LaLigaTV

Premier Sports Player, LaLigaTV USA: ESPN+, fuboTV, ESPN App, ESPN Deportes

ESPN+, fuboTV, ESPN App, ESPN Deportes Canada: TSN+

TSN+ Australia: beIN Sports Connect, beIN SPORTS 3

beIN Sports Connect, beIN SPORTS 3 Spain: Movistar+, DAZN Spain, DAZN LaLiga, DAZN LaLiga 2, LaLiga TV Bar HD

Watch the Real Sociedad vs Atletico Madrid live stream from abroad with a VPN

Real Sociedad vs Atletico Madrid possible lineups

Real Sociedad possible lineup: Remiro; Aramburu, Zubeldia, Aguerd, J Lopez; Zubimendi, Sucic, S Gomez; Kubo, Oyarzabal, Barrenetxea

Atletico Madrid possible lineup: Oblak; Molina, Witsel, Gimenez, Reinildo; De Paul, Koke, Gallagher, Lino; Alvarez, Griezmann