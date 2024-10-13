Scotland vs Portugal: Live stream, how to watch Nations League free

Scotland vs Portugal will play in the fourth round of the Nations League. Although it is an away match for Martinez’s team, the stands will definitely be full of Scots.

Hampden Park, Glasgow

Portugal has recently solidified its position as the primary favourite in the Nations League group. The team encountered Poland, a notably challenging adversary. However, Martinez’s team performed significantly better and took control of the game. Ronaldo, a record-breaker for goals scored with the national team, has again set himself apart. The Poles scored just one goal – 3:1. The Portuguese are at the top of the group with nine points, trailing second-placed Croatia by three points and third-placed Poland by six points.

Scotland is facing challenges in their Nations League group. The team has yet to secure any points. They appeared to have an opportunity in the third round against Croatia, which faced challenges in their game. Nonetheless, Modric and his teammates had a superior performance, played with greater skill, and secured a 2-1 victory. The Scots began their match strongly, taking the lead with the first score, but soon the momentum shifted to their rivals.

Additionally, they were the first to score in the group’s opening match against Portugal. However, it complicated Scotland’s task further. They positioned themselves defensively, aiming to minimise the score. Given Portugal’s attacking prowess, that strategy may not be the most effective. Martinez’s team secured a victory in their match with a score of 2-1.

Scotland vs Portugal date & kick-off time

Competition: UEFA Nations League

UEFA Nations League Game Day: Tuesday, October 15, 2024

Tuesday, October 15, 2024 Kick-off: 19:45 UK Time

19:45 UK Time Stadium: Hampden Park, Glasgow

How to watch Scotland vs Portugal on TV

UK: STV Player, STV Scotland, UTV, BBC Radio 5 Live

STV Player, STV Scotland, UTV, BBC Radio 5 Live USA: fuboTV, ViX, Fubo Sports Network 6

fuboTV, ViX, Fubo Sports Network 6 Canada: DAZN Canada

DAZN Canada Australia: Optus Sport

Optus Sport Portugal: Sport TV Multiscreen, RTP Play, Match Player, Sport TV1, RTP 1

Scotland vs Portugal possible lineup

Scotland (4-2-3-1): Gordon; Ralston, Souttar, Hanley, Robertson; McLean, Gilmour; Doak, McTominay, Christie; Adams.

Portugal (4-2-3-1): Costa; Semedo, Dias, Veiga, Mendes; Silva, R. Neves; Jota, Fernandes, Joao Felix; Ronaldo.

Scotland vs Portugal prediction

Portugal is in excellent form, boasting star players across all positions, and Ronaldo remains impactful. Indeed, the visitors will face challenges – Scotland will resist strongly.

Prediction: Scotland 1-2 Portugal