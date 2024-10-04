HomeNews

Sevilla vs Real Betis live stream: Free links, TV channel, kick-off time

The Ramon Sanchez Pichuan Stadium will host Sevilla vs Betis in the Sevilla derby. Before this match, Sevilla holds the 13th position with 8 points, whereas Betis occupies the 8th position with 12 points.

Estadio Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan, Sevilla
Neither team is involved in European competitions, allowing them to focus entirely on their domestic responsibilities. In the last match, Sevilla managed to secure a draw against Athletic in Bilbao, ending the game at 1:1. Garcia Pimenta’s team capitalised on the opponents’ own goal during the early moments of the second half. Three players are listed as injured: Djibril Sow, Isaac Romero, and Saul Niguez.

On 29 September, Betis secured a home victory against Espanyol with a score of 1:0. Manuel Pellegrini’s team secured victory thanks to Giovani Lo Celso’s precise shot at the conclusion of the match.

When does Sevilla vs Real Betis kick off?

  • Competition: La Liga
  • Game Day: Sunday, October 6, 2024
  • Kick-off: 17:30 UK Time
  • Stadium: Estadio Ramón Sánchez Pizjuán, Sevilla

Is Sevilla vs Real Betis on TV?

  • UK: Premier Sports Player, LaLigaTV, Premier Sports 1
  • USA: ESPN+, fuboTV, ESPN App, ESPN Deportes
  • Canada: TSN+
  • Australia: beIN Sports Connect, beIN SPORTS 3
  • Spain: Movistar+, M+ LALIGA TV, LaLiga TV Bar HD

Where and how to watch Sevilla vs Real Betis live

Watch the match from anywhere with a VPN service to help you watch Sevilla live stream on your TV, tablet, or mobile.

Worldwide:ExpressVPN! (Free Trial)
US only:Watch ESPN+ $6.99 monthly
USA & Canada:FuboTV free 7-day trial

Sevilla vs Real Betis predicted lineups

Sevilla possible lineup: Nyland; Carmona, Bade, Nianzou, Juanlu; Agoume, Gudelj; Lukebakio, Fernandez, Ejuke; Iheanacho

Real Betis possible lineup: Silva; Bellerin, Llorente, Natan, Rodriguez; Altimira, Roca; Losada, Lo Celso, Ezzalzouli; Roque

