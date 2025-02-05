Soccer Stars with a Passion for Horses

The worlds of horse racing and soccer have been intertwined throughout history, with many stars of the latter spending their time off the field at the racecourse.

There is a close relationship between the sports in the United Kingdom and Ireland, with many soccer clubs using major meets such as the Aintree Grand National and the Cheltenham Festival as team-bonding days out.

But, who are some of the soccer stars that are more synonymous with horse racing and how have their runners fared on track?

Sir Alex Ferguson

There are perhaps few more famous soccer figures that have achieved success across both sports as much as Sir Alex Ferguson.

Ferguson made a name for himself as the greatest manager in the history of the game, winning the UEFA Cup Winners’ Cup and four Scottish Cups during his time at Aberdeen.

However, it was during his 26-year stay at Manchester United where he would be most fondly remembered. Ferguson’s stay at Old Trafford led to the club’s most successful period, winning 38 major trophies, which included 13 Premier League titles and the Champions League twice.

However, his love for racing has also been evident. The Scot was part of the ownership of 2,000 Guineas-winning Rock Of Gibraltar and has achieved further success on the flat with home-bred Spirit Dancer. However, it has been his involvement in jumps racing that has made the most headlines.

He is connected to 2024 Ryanair Chase winner Protektorat, and made global headlines in July 2024 when paying a world record fee for the unbeaten Caldwell Potter. The novice chaser will be among Ferguson’s intended runners for the Cheltenham Festival this year, while Protektorat will also have leading claims to retain his Ryanair prize.

Harry Redknapp

Harry Redknapp is another of the legendary soccer managers that has achieved success in the world of horse racing. Redknapp enjoyed major success in terms of playing and managing in England.

However, his major wins would come after hanging up his playing boots, most notably when leading Portsmouth to unlikely FA Cup success in 2008. Redknapp would also guide Tottenham Hotspur into the Champions League for the first time at the end of the 2009-10 season.

Since retiring from management, Redknapp has been a regular presence at the racetrack. His most famous success came when Shakem Up’arry won the Plate Handicap Chase at the Cheltenham Festival in 2024. The same horse will likely be his leading chance for Grand National success in 2025.

However, Redknapp’s best horse in training is The Jukebox Man. But, unfortunately the former favourite for the Brown Advisory Novices’ Chase will be out of action until the start of next season.

Mick Channon

There are perhaps few more famous stars to have performed at the top level of soccer and horse racing than Mick Channon. He was born in November 1948, and was an incredibly talented soccer star.

Channon made his name at Southampton, scoring on his debut aged just 17 in 1966. The striker was loyal to the Saints, scoring 21 goals in the 1973-74 season before refusing to leave the club after relegation.

That loyalty was rewarded in 1976, as Channon was an integral part of the Southampton team that beat Manchester United in the FA Cup final. Channon would later enjoy success at Manchester City, before returning to Southampton in 1979. Astonishingly, following his retirement in 1986, the former soccer star turned his attentions to a career in horse racing.

He gained a licence in 1990, and would run the West Isley Stables, which was previously owned by the Queen. In 2002, he would enjoy his best season, claiming 123 winners. Classic success would follow in 2012, winning the Irish 1,000 Guineas with Samitar.

Steve McManaman

Steve McManaman is one of the most decorated British soccer stars in history, and he achieved notable success overseas, becoming one of the first English players to break the glass ceiling at Real Madrid.

After winning the FA Cup and League Cup with Liverpool during a nine-year stint, McManaman moved to Real Madrid on a free transfer. The midfielder would win the La Liga titles and two Champions League honours during his time in Spain, becoming the first English star to win the latter with a non-British club. McManaman later returned to England for a two-year stay at Manchester City.

The star would have a special connection to horse racing during his career, and was part of the Macca and Growler Partnership alongside former Liverpool teammate Robbie Fowler. Seebald was their most successful horse, with the David Bass runner being a regular runner at the Cheltenham Festival.

His most notable effort came in the 2002 Arkle when finishing within four lengths off the legendary Moscow Flyer. Seebald was also beaten a short head by the legendary duel-Gold Cup winner Best Mate in 2004.