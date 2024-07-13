Olympiastadion Berlin

England and Spain will face off in the UEFA Euro 2024 final on Sunday, July 14 at the Olympiastadion in Berlin. The match is set to kick off at 21:00 CET.

Gareth Southgate’s team reached the final after a dramatic 2-1 win over the Netherlands in the semi-finals, with Ollie Watkins scoring the winning goal late on. Despite needing extra time in the earlier rounds, it was only England’s second 90-minute win of the tournament.

Luis de la Fuente’s young team beat France in the semi-finals thanks to the brilliance goal of 17-year-old Lamine Yamal (today his birthday) and became one of the brightest teams at Euro 2024. They beat France and Germany to reach the final, proving that their outsider status is ineligible.

Spain are looking to add to their European Championship titles in 2008 and 2012, while England aim to win their first major trophy since 1966. The match promises to be an exciting clash between two of the tournament’s best teams.

When is Spain vs England kickoff?

Date: Sunday, July 14

Sunday, July 14 Time: 9 pm local / 3 pm ET

9 pm local / 3 pm ET Venue: Olympiastadion

Olympiastadion Location: Berlin, Germany

What TV channel is Spain vs England on?

UK : BBC, BBC iPlayer , ITV

: BBC, , ITV USA : fuboTV, FOX, TUDN, VIX

: fuboTV, FOX, TUDN, VIX Australia : Optus Sport

: Optus Sport Canada : TVA, TSN

: TVA, TSN Germany : Servus TV, MagentaTV

: Servus TV, MagentaTV Spain: RTVE

Head-to-Head Record

15/10/2018 – UEFA Nations League: Spain 2 – 3 England

– UEFA Nations League: Spain 2 – 3 England 08/09/2018 – UEFA Nations League: England 1 – 2 Spain

– UEFA Nations League: England 1 – 2 Spain 15/11/2016 – Friendly: England 2 – 2 Spain

– Friendly: England 2 – 2 Spain 13/11/2015 – Friendly: Spain 2 – 0 England

– Friendly: Spain 2 – 0 England 12/11/2011 – Friendly: England 1 – 0 Spain

Possible lineups

England XI: Pickford; Walker, Stones, Guehi; Saka, Mainoo, Rice, Shaw; Foden, Kane, Bellingham.

Spain XI: Simon; Carvajal, Le Normand, Laporte, Cucurella; Olmo, Rodri Fabian Ruiz; Yamal, Morata, Williams.