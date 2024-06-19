Spain vs Italy: Free Live Stream, TV channel and kick-off time

Spain and Italy will square battle in another high-profile match to determine who will advance to the knockout rounds of Euro 2024. Both teams got off to a great start in Germany, winning their first two games, and another victory here would be enough to secure a berth in the last 16.

The upcoming match against Italy presents a formidable test for the reigning champions, as Spain’s overall quality is anticipated to give them an advantage. The three players in midfield—Pedri, Fabian Ruiz, and Rodri—are expected to control the middle of the park, and Italy could find it difficult to keep up with Spain’s fast-paced game plan.

Spain captain Morata had to leave the field during the victory against Croatia, but he assured everyone that it was just a minor injury. Furthermore, Luis de la Fuente downplayed any worries about Rodri’s physical condition, as he also had to be substituted in the second half.

What time is Spain vs Italy kickoff?

On Thursday, June 20, Spain will face Italy in an important Euro 2024 match.

Kickoff for the Group B match is set at 8 pm BST.

The match will be held at Arena AufSchalke in Gelsenkirchen.

What TV channel is Spain vs Italy on?

USA : Fox can be streamed on Fubo, Fox Sports app/website, and ViX.

: Fox can be streamed on Fubo, Fox Sports app/website, and ViX. Canada : The matches will be broadcast on TSN 1, TSN 3, TSN 4, TVA Sports, and TLN. Canadians can stream the matches on TVA+ and VIVA.

: The matches will be broadcast on TSN 1, TSN 3, TSN 4, TVA Sports, and TLN. Canadians can stream the matches on TVA+ and VIVA. UK : ITV 1 will broadcast the matches, and they can be streamed on the ITVX app and website.

: ITV 1 will broadcast the matches, and they can be streamed on the ITVX app and website. Australia : Optus Sport will provide the streaming service for Australian viewers.

: Optus Sport will provide the streaming service for Australian viewers. India: The matches will be broadcast on SONY TEN 2 and SONY TEN 3. Indian viewers can stream the matches on JioTV and Sony LIV.

How to watch Spain vs Italy for free

ITVX (U.K.)

(U.K.) RTE (Ireland)

(Ireland) TVNZ Plus (New Zealand)

ARD or ZDF (Germany)

or (Germany) NOS (Netherlands)

(Netherlands) TF1 or M6 (France)

or (France) RTVE (Spain)

(Spain) RAI (Italy)

(Italy) RTBF or VRT (Belgium)

or (Belgium) RTP (Portugal)

(Portugal) ORF or Servus (Austria)

Head-to-Head Record

15/06/2023 – UEFA Nations League: Spain 2 – 1 Italy

– UEFA Nations League: Spain 2 – 1 Italy 06/10/2021 – UEFA Nations League: Italy 1 – 2 Spain

– UEFA Nations League: Italy 1 – 2 Spain 06/07/2021 – UEFA European Championship: Italy P 1 – 1 Spain

– UEFA European Championship: Italy P 1 – 1 Spain 02/09/2017 – UEFA World Cup Qualifiers: Spain 3 – 0 Italy

– UEFA World Cup Qualifiers: Spain 3 – 0 Italy 06/10/2016 – UEFA World Cup Qualifiers: Italy 1 – 1 Spain

Predicted Lineups

Spain: Unai Simon; Dani Carvajal, Robin Le Normand, Nacho, Marc Cucurella; Mikel Merino, Rodri, Pedri; Lamine Yamal, Alvaro Morata, Nico Williams

Italy: Gianluigi Donnarumma; Giovanni Di Lorenzo, Alessandro Bastoni, Riccardo Calafiori, Federico Dimarco; Davide Frattesi, Jorginho, Nicolo Barella; Federico Chiesa, Gianluca Scamacca, Bryan Christante