Spain vs Switzerland: Where to watch, live stream, TV channel, kick-off time

The Spanish national team seeks to establish its superiority in Europe as it pursues three crucial points against Switzerland. Switzerland urgently needs a win to escape the bottom of Group A4 in the UEFA Nations League. The Spain vs Switzerland match will kick off at 19:45 UK time.
With their stellar play this season, Spain will advance to the quarterfinals regardless of how they play Switzerland, a team they are heavily favoured to beat. With their lone loss coming in the first match against Serbia, La Roja now boasts a 4–1 record in the Nations League. In their last five games, the hosts scored 10 goals while allowing just two.
After five games in the Nations League, Switzerland seems destined for relegation after a disastrous season. The visitors’ defensive performance has been their biggest problem, as they surrendered 11 goals in their five games. Despite this, they have only managed to score four goals. In the event that Serbia loses against Denmark and Switzerland defeats Spain, the Swiss might secure a spot in the relegation play-offs.
Spain vs Switzerland date & kick-off time
- Competition: UEFA Nations League
- Game Day: Monday, November 18, 2024
- Kick-off: 19:45 UK time
- Stadium: Estadio Heliodoro Rodríguez Lopéz
Where to watch Spain vs Switzerland
- UK: tabii
- USA: fuboTV, Fubo Sports Network, ViX, Tubi
- Canada: DAZN Canada
- Australia: Optus Sport
- Spain: RTVE.es, fuboTV España, tabii, TVE La 1
- Switzerland: Blue Sport, SRF Play, Sunrise TV RSI La 2, SRF zwei, TRT Spor, RTS 2, RTS Sport
Head-to-Head
|08/09/2024
|Switzerland 1 – 4 Spain
|Nations League
|24/09/2022
|Spain 1 – 2 Switzerland
|Nations League
|09/06/2022
|Switzerland 0 – 1 Spain
|Nations League
|02/07/2021
|Switzerland 1 – 1 P Spain
|Friendly
|14/11/2020
|Switzerland 1 – 1 Spain
|Nations League
Spain vs Switzerland possible lineups
Spain possible lineup: Raya; Mingueza, Vivian, Laporte, Grimaldo; Merino, Ruiz; N Williams, Olmo, Pino; Morata
Switzerland possible lineup: Kobel; Fernandes, Comert, Akanji, Rodriguez; Xhaka, Freuler; Monteiro, Amdouni, Kutesa; Zeqiri