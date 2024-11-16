Spain vs Switzerland: Where to watch, live stream, TV channel, kick-off time

The Spanish national team seeks to establish its superiority in Europe as it pursues three crucial points against Switzerland. Switzerland urgently needs a win to escape the bottom of Group A4 in the UEFA Nations League. The Spain vs Switzerland match will kick off at 19:45 UK time.

With their stellar play this season, Spain will advance to the quarterfinals regardless of how they play Switzerland, a team they are heavily favoured to beat. With their lone loss coming in the first match against Serbia, La Roja now boasts a 4–1 record in the Nations League. In their last five games, the hosts scored 10 goals while allowing just two.

After five games in the Nations League, Switzerland seems destined for relegation after a disastrous season. The visitors’ defensive performance has been their biggest problem, as they surrendered 11 goals in their five games. Despite this, they have only managed to score four goals. In the event that Serbia loses against Denmark and Switzerland defeats Spain, the Swiss might secure a spot in the relegation play-offs.

Spain vs Switzerland date & kick-off time

Competition: UEFA Nations League

UEFA Nations League Game Day: Monday, November 18, 2024

Monday, November 18, 2024 Kick-off: 19:45 UK time

19:45 UK time Stadium: Estadio Heliodoro Rodríguez Lopéz

Where to watch Spain vs Switzerland

UK: tabii

tabii USA: fuboTV, Fubo Sports Network, ViX, Tubi

fuboTV, Fubo Sports Network, ViX, Tubi Canada: DAZN Canada

DAZN Canada Australia: Optus Sport

Optus Sport Spain : RTVE.es, fuboTV España, tabii, TVE La 1

RTVE.es, fuboTV España, tabii, TVE La 1 Switzerland: Blue Sport, SRF Play, Sunrise TV RSI La 2, SRF zwei, TRT Spor, RTS 2, RTS Sport

Head-to-Head

08/09/2024 Switzerland 1 – 4 Spain Nations League 24/09/2022 Spain 1 – 2 Switzerland Nations League 09/06/2022 Switzerland 0 – 1 Spain Nations League 02/07/2021 Switzerland 1 – 1 P Spain Friendly 14/11/2020 Switzerland 1 – 1 Spain Nations League

Spain vs Switzerland possible lineups

Spain possible lineup: Raya; Mingueza, Vivian, Laporte, Grimaldo; Merino, Ruiz; N Williams, Olmo, Pino; Morata

Switzerland possible lineup: Kobel; Fernandes, Comert, Akanji, Rodriguez; Xhaka, Freuler; Monteiro, Amdouni, Kutesa; Zeqiri