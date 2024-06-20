Switzerland vs Germany: Live stream and how to watch EURO 2024 game online

On the last day of Group A action at EURO 2024, Switzerland will take on Germany. Historically, no club with four points has failed to advance as one of the top three teams in the league.

With their consecutive wins against Scotland and Hungary, Germany has already secured their spot in the round of 16. As for Switzerland, they finished with four points from the first two matches, so a tie would guarantee them second place and a victory would give them the group title.

The outcome of the match will heavily rely on the German team’s lineup. However, the Swiss team might have an advantage if the Germans decide to make any changes.

When is Switzerland vs Germany?

Date: Sunday, June 23

Time: 9 pm local / 3 pm ET

What TV channel is Switzerland vs Germany on?

Australia : Optus Sport

: Optus Sport Canada : TVA, TSN

: TVA, TSN Germany : MagentaTV, Servus TV

: MagentaTV, Servus TV Spain : RTVE

: RTVE Switzerland : SRF, RTS

: SRF, RTS UK : BBC

: BBC USA: fuboTV, FOX

