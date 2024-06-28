Switzerland vs Italy: Live stream and how to watch Euro 2024 game online

Switzerland vs Italy are set to face off in the 1/8 finals of the European Championship in Germany. The game is scheduled to take place at the Olympic Stadium in Berlin.

Olympiastadion Berlin

Italy displayed a game with mixed performances during the group round of the Euro. Although the national team fell short of its ultimate goal, it managed to reach the play-offs and secure a respectable second place in the quartet. However, there are numerous uncertainties surrounding Spalletti’s team and their performance in the game. The Azure Army displayed a mediocre performance against all opponents, struggling to mount effective attacks. The team heavily depends on custodian Donnarumma, who completely secured the team a playoff spot with his exceptional saves.

Switzerland appeared to have a slight edge over the Italians. The standout moment was undoubtedly the 1-1 draw with Germany in the final group-stage match. Indeed, at that point, the Germans lacked any particular drive and had deployed a subsequent squad. However, the Swiss faced significant challenges, yet they managed to hold their ground against a formidable adversary.

What time is Switzerland vs Italy kickoff?

Date: Saturday, June 29

Time: 9 pm local / 3 pm ET

Venue: Olympiastadion

Location: Berlin, Germany

What TV channel is Switzerland vs Italy on?

Australia : Optus Sport

: Optus Sport Canada : TVA, TSN

: TVA, TSN Germany : MagentaTV

: MagentaTV Italy: SKY, Rai, NOW TV

SKY, Rai, NOW TV Spain : RTVE

: RTVE Switzerland: SRF, RTS 2

SRF, RTS 2 UK : BBC

: BBC USA: fuboTV, FOX

How to watch anywhere with VPN

Head-to-Head Record

12/11/2021 – UEFA World Cup Qualifiers: Italy 1 – 1 Switzerland

– UEFA World Cup Qualifiers: Italy 1 – 1 Switzerland 05/09/ 20 21 – UEFA World Cup Qualifiers: Switzerland 0 – 0 Italy

– UEFA World Cup Qualifiers: Switzerland 0 – 0 Italy 16/06/ 20 21 – UEFA European Championship: Italy 3 – 0 Switzerland

– UEFA European Championship: Italy 3 – 0 Switzerland 05/06/ 20 10 – Friendly: Switzerland 1 – 1 Italy

– Friendly: Switzerland 1 – 1 Italy 12/08/2009 – Friendly: Switzerland 0 – 0 Italy

Possible line-ups

Switzerland starting lineup: Sommer; Schar, Akanji, Rodriguez; Stergiou, Xhaka, Freuler, Aebischer; Ndoye, Vargas; Embolo

Italy starting lineup: Donnarumma; Darmian, Mancini, Bastoni; Di Lorenzo, Barella, Jorginho, Pellegrini, Dimarco; Chiesa, Scamacca