Switzerland vs Italy: Live stream and how to watch Euro 2024 game online

By Ann Hovh
Updated:

Switzerland vs Italy are set to face off in the 1/8 finals of the European Championship in Germany. The game is scheduled to take place at the Olympic Stadium in Berlin.

Italy displayed a game with mixed performances during the group round of the Euro. Although the national team fell short of its ultimate goal, it managed to reach the play-offs and secure a respectable second place in the quartet. However, there are numerous uncertainties surrounding Spalletti’s team and their performance in the game. The Azure Army displayed a mediocre performance against all opponents, struggling to mount effective attacks. The team heavily depends on custodian Donnarumma, who completely secured the team a playoff spot with his exceptional saves.

Switzerland appeared to have a slight edge over the Italians. The standout moment was undoubtedly the 1-1 draw with Germany in the final group-stage match. Indeed, at that point, the Germans lacked any particular drive and had deployed a subsequent squad. However, the Swiss faced significant challenges, yet they managed to hold their ground against a formidable adversary.

What time is Switzerland vs Italy kickoff?

  • Date: Saturday, June 29
  • Time: 9 pm local / 3 pm ET
  • Venue: Olympiastadion
  • Location: Berlin, Germany

What TV channel is Switzerland vs Italy on?

  • Australia: Optus Sport
  • Canada: TVA, TSN
  • Germany: MagentaTV
  • Italy: SKY, Rai, NOW TV
  • Spain: RTVE
  • Switzerland: SRF, RTS 2
  • UK: BBC
  • USA: fuboTV, FOX

How to watch anywhere with VPN

ExpressVPN: Best VPN for streaming Euro 2024 – Offers access to various streaming services, including YouTube TV, Fubo, and DirecTV Stream, for international viewers.

Head-to-Head Record

  • 12/11/2021 – UEFA World Cup Qualifiers: Italy 1 – 1 Switzerland
  • 05/09/2021 – UEFA World Cup Qualifiers: Switzerland 0 – 0 Italy
  • 16/06/2021 – UEFA European Championship: Italy 3 – 0 Switzerland
  • 05/06/2010 – Friendly: Switzerland 1 – 1 Italy
  • 12/08/2009 – Friendly: Switzerland 0 – 0 Italy

Possible line-ups

Switzerland starting lineup: Sommer; Schar, Akanji, Rodriguez; Stergiou, Xhaka, Freuler, Aebischer; Ndoye, Vargas; Embolo

Italy starting lineup: Donnarumma; Darmian, Mancini, Bastoni; Di Lorenzo, Barella, Jorginho, Pellegrini, Dimarco; Chiesa, Scamacca

Ann Hovh
Ann Hovh is an experienced freelance sports writer with a passion for football. She has been a key contributor to Time Soccer since 2011. With over 12 years of industry experience, Ann deeply understands football. She provides readers with a comprehensive analysis that goes beyond the score sheet.

