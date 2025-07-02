Thierry Henry’s Wife: Who is Andrea Rajacic?

Thierry Henry, the French football icon, has become one of the game’s legends. Henry’s exceptional performances for Arsenal and the France national team have earned him a legendary status in the sport. The player has successfully moved into a notable career beyond the field, taking on roles as a pundit and manager. The Frenchman, in addition to his on-field career, enjoys a remarkable lifestyle off the pitch. He also known for his long-term relationship with Bosnian model Andrea Rajacic.

Who is Andrea Rajacic?

Andrea Rajacic, a Bosnian model, was born on November 30, 1986, in Sarajevo, Bosnia and Herzegovina. She hails from a humble background; her father, Nebojsa Rajacic, is a renowned plastic surgeon, while her mother, Tatjana, teaches the Russian language. Andrea has a sister who is younger, and her name is Jovana.

Standing at 5 feet 7 inches (170 cm), Andrea began her modeling career at a young age in Bosnia and quickly built an impressive portfolio, working with several renowned fashion brands across Europe. Despite her success, she has maintained a relatively low profile, preferring to keep her personal life private.

Relationship with Thierry Henry

Andrea Rajacic and Thierry Henry have been together since 2008. They reportedly met while Thierry was visiting his sister in Spain. At the time, Henry was married to English model and actress Nicole Merry, but following his divorce in 2008, he and Andrea began their relationship.

The couple has three children together: two sons, Tristan and Gabriel, and a daughter, Tatiana. Thierry Henry also has a daughter, Tea, from his previous marriage to Nicole Merry. The family currently resides in London, England, where they maintain a private and stable home life away from the public eye.

Personal and Professional Life

Andrea speaks several languages fluently, which has greatly benefited her international modelling career. She is acknowledged for her grace, competence, and independence. Her net worth is estimated to range from $1 million to $5 million, primarily stemming from her modelling career.

Thierry Henry stands as one of football’s all-time greats, boasting a net worth estimated at approximately $130 million, accumulated through his playing career, endorsements, and coaching positions.

Quick Facts about Andrea Rajacic

Attribute Details Full Name Andrea Rajacic Date of Birth November 30, 1986 Age 37 years old (as of 2024) Place of Birth Sarajevo, Bosnia and Herzegovina Nationality Bosnian Height 5’7″ (170 cm) Weight Approx. 121 lbs (55 kg) Hair Color Blonde Eye Color Green / Blue (sources vary) Father Nebojsa Rajacic (Plastic Surgeon) Mother Tatjana Rajacic (Russian language teacher) Siblings One younger sister, Jovana Rajacic Profession Model Languages Spoken Multiple (including Bosnian, possibly others) Current Residence London, England / Les Ulis, Essonne, France (reported) Relationship Status Partner of Thierry Henry since 2008 Children Three children with Thierry Henry: Tristan, Gabriel, Tatiana; plus Thierry’s daughter Tea from previous marriage Net Worth Estimated $1 million – $5 million Known For Modeling career and being partner of Thierry Henry Public Profile Prefers privacy, low media profile

Andrea Rajacic is a famous Bosnian model who has been in a committed relationship with Thierry Henry for many years. They have a beautiful family that they have raised together and choose to keep out of the public eye. Andrea is a respected member of the fashion industry and the spouse of one of the greatest football players of all time because of her poise, skill, and discretion.