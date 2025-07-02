HomeNews

Thierry Henry’s Wife: Who is Andrea Rajacic?

By Ann Hovh
Thierry Henry and Andrea Rajacic

Thierry Henry, the French football icon, has become one of the game’s legends. Henry’s exceptional performances for Arsenal and the France national team have earned him a legendary status in the sport. The player has successfully moved into a notable career beyond the field, taking on roles as a pundit and manager. The Frenchman, in addition to his on-field career, enjoys a remarkable lifestyle off the pitch. He also known for his long-term relationship with Bosnian model Andrea Rajacic.

Who is Andrea Rajacic?

Andrea Rajacic, a Bosnian model, was born on November 30, 1986, in Sarajevo, Bosnia and Herzegovina. She hails from a humble background; her father, Nebojsa Rajacic, is a renowned plastic surgeon, while her mother, Tatjana, teaches the Russian language. Andrea has a sister who is younger, and her name is Jovana.

Standing at 5 feet 7 inches (170 cm), Andrea began her modeling career at a young age in Bosnia and quickly built an impressive portfolio, working with several renowned fashion brands across Europe. Despite her success, she has maintained a relatively low profile, preferring to keep her personal life private.

Relationship with Thierry Henry

Andrea Rajacic and Thierry Henry have been together since 2008. They reportedly met while Thierry was visiting his sister in Spain. At the time, Henry was married to English model and actress Nicole Merry, but following his divorce in 2008, he and Andrea began their relationship.

The couple has three children together: two sons, Tristan and Gabriel, and a daughter, Tatiana. Thierry Henry also has a daughter, Tea, from his previous marriage to Nicole Merry. The family currently resides in London, England, where they maintain a private and stable home life away from the public eye.

Personal and Professional Life

Andrea speaks several languages fluently, which has greatly benefited her international modelling career. She is acknowledged for her grace, competence, and independence. Her net worth is estimated to range from $1 million to $5 million, primarily stemming from her modelling career.

Thierry Henry stands as one of football’s all-time greats, boasting a net worth estimated at approximately $130 million, accumulated through his playing career, endorsements, and coaching positions.

Quick Facts about Andrea Rajacic

AttributeDetails
Full NameAndrea Rajacic
Date of BirthNovember 30, 1986
Age37 years old (as of 2024)
Place of BirthSarajevo, Bosnia and Herzegovina
NationalityBosnian
Height5’7″ (170 cm)
WeightApprox. 121 lbs (55 kg)
Hair ColorBlonde
Eye ColorGreen / Blue (sources vary)
FatherNebojsa Rajacic (Plastic Surgeon)
MotherTatjana Rajacic (Russian language teacher)
SiblingsOne younger sister, Jovana Rajacic
ProfessionModel
Languages SpokenMultiple (including Bosnian, possibly others)
Current ResidenceLondon, England / Les Ulis, Essonne, France (reported)
Relationship StatusPartner of Thierry Henry since 2008
ChildrenThree children with Thierry Henry: Tristan, Gabriel, Tatiana; plus Thierry’s daughter Tea from previous marriage
Net WorthEstimated $1 million – $5 million
Known ForModeling career and being partner of Thierry Henry
Public ProfilePrefers privacy, low media profile

Andrea Rajacic is a famous Bosnian model who has been in a committed relationship with Thierry Henry for many years. They have a beautiful family that they have raised together and choose to keep out of the public eye. Andrea is a respected member of the fashion industry and the spouse of one of the greatest football players of all time because of her poise, skill, and discretion.

Ann Hovh
Ann Hovh is an experienced freelance sports writer with a passion for football. She has been a key contributor to Time Soccer since 2011. With over 12 years of industry experience, Ann deeply understands football. She provides readers with a comprehensive analysis that goes beyond the score sheet.

