Three Talking Points for Europa League Matchday 4

The 2024/25 Europa League opening phase table is taking shape as clubs embrace the new format that has swept across UEFA’s club cup competitions.

Only three clubs still boast a perfect record – Lazio, Tottenham Hotspur and RSC Anderlecht – and they will be eager to preserve their unbeaten start heading into matchday four.

Read on as we look at three talking points to keep an eye on as we head into another thrilling round of Europa League football.

Tottenham Keen to Maintain Unbeaten Record

Tottenham are cruising through the league phase with a spotless record, proving why they were billed as the bookmakers’ favourites to win the competition before a ball was kicked.

They have picked up nine points from three games against FC Qarabag, Ferencvaros and AZ Alkmaar, scoring six goals and conceding just once.

Only Ferencvaros have breached Spurs’ defence in Europe this season, with Bruno Vargas netting a late goal in Hungary, but it proved to be nothing more than a consolation.

Ange Postecoglou will love nothing more than for his side to maintain their European winning streak, but they face a tricky test against Turkish giants Galatasaray.

Both sides will lock horns at Rams Park, and the reigning Super Lig champions will be keen to preserve their unbeaten streak, having claimed seven points from a possible nine (W2, D1).

Postecoglou recently pointed to his track record of second-season success at his previous clubs, so winning this competition will certainly be on his bucket list.

Manchester United are Poised to Secure First Europa League Win

Manchester United are one of 12 teams that are yet to suffer defeat in the Europa League after three games, but those statistics only tell half a story.

The Red Devils have been massively underwhelming this season, drawing their opening three games against FC Twente, FC Porto and Fenerbahce.

United are languishing in the bottom half of the league phase ranking after taking just three points from as many games, and they need to improve.

Just a few days after United claimed a point from their eagerly anticipated reunion with former Red Devils manager Jose Mourinho, Erik ten Hag was relieved of his duties at Old Trafford.

The club has moved quickly to secure the services of Sporting CP manager Ruben Amorim, although he will not start his new job until the start of November’s international break.

That means interim manager Ruud van Nistelrooy will remain in the dugout for United’s next three games, including the home game against PAOK.

The importance of a win in that fixture is not lost on the Red Devils, especially if they want to avoid going through the play-offs ahead of the knockout phase.

Amorim will fancy his chances of steering United into a top-eight finish, but their record over the next five games must be spotless to secure automatic qualification.

US Star Tanner Tessmann Eyes Hoffenheim Win with Lyon

United States star Tanner Tessmann will be hoping to play a part in Olympique Lyon’s European endeavour on matchday four as the Ligue 1 giants take on Hoffenheim.

Tessmann has played a bit-part role for Lyon this season, making seven appearances across all competitions, although he has started only three of those games.

The 23-year-old was named in the starting line-up in Lyon’s most recent continental outing, and he delivered a rousing performance even though the French side ultimately lost 1-0.

Tessman recorded 50 touches, three key passes, four tackles and completed three out of his four attempted long passes. He also recorded an impressive 95 percent pass accuracy and won five of his eight ground duels.

He will hope that performance is enough to reclaim his place in the starting line-up after dropping to the bench for the 1-1 draw against Lille.

Lyon are 10th in the league phase after picking up six points from three games, and a win against Hoffenheim will probably take them into the top eight.