Tottenham vs West Ham live stream: Free links, TV channel, kick-off time

After the international break, the Premier League will resume on Saturday afternoon with a fascinating London derby Tottenham vs West Ham United.

This season, Tottenham has been disappointing. A lot of wins have been coming for the club. Looking at Spurs’ most recent wins, you won’t see any challenging opponents: 3-0 against Qarabag and 2-1 against Ferencvaros in the Europa League, 3-0 against Man United, 3-1 against Brentford in the English Premier League, and 2-1 against Coventry in the League Cup. However, Postecoglou’s charges could not force a fight, losing 0–1 to Arsenal and 1:2 to Newcastle.

Before the break for national team matches, Tottenham also faced a difficult Premier League fixture. After meeting with Brighton, Spurs had a good first half. Yet, Spurs’ second-half performance was inadequate, and they ultimately lost by a score of 2.3. Their current point total of 10 puts them in ninth position. With 12 points, West Ham is in twelfth position.

Yes, West Ham’s misfortune has been more severe lately. On the other hand, we faced formidable opposition: Man City 1-3, Chelsea 0-3, and Liverpool 1-5. With less formidable opponents, Lopetegui’s squad wasted little time scoring goals and playing with greater confidence, going up 1-0 against Fulham and Brentford and 4:1 against Ipswich Town.

When does Tottenham vs West Ham kick-off?

Premier League Game Day: Saturday, October 19, 2024

12:30 UK Time Stadium: Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, London

How to watch Ferencvaros vs Tottenham on TV

Country Streaming Services UK discovery+, discovery+ App, TNT Sports 1, TNT Sports Ultimate, TalkSport Radio UK USA fuboTV, nbcsports.com, NBC Sports App, UNIVERSO NOW, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo, USA Network, UNIVERSO, SiriusXM FC Canada fuboTV Canada, Fubo Sports Network Canada Australia Optus Sport Italy SKY Go Italia, NOW TV, Sky Sport Calcio, Sky Sport 4K France Free, myCANAL, Canal+ France, Canal+ Foot, Canal+ Premier League, Canal+ Live 6 Germany Sky Go, WOW, Sky Sport Premier League Portugal DAZN Portugal, DAZN Eleven 1 Portugal Spain Movistar+, DAZN Spain, DAZN 1