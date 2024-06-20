Uruguay Copa America 2024 squad: Marcelo Bielsa’s team line-up

Luis Suárez, the striker for Inter Miami, has been selected to join the Uruguay national team for the 2024 Copa América. He will be a key player in manager Marcelo Bielsa’s 26-man Uruguay squad Copa America 2024, which also includes Darwin Núñez, the striker for Liverpool, and Federico Valverde, the midfielder for Real Madrid.

Marcelo Bielsa, Head Coach of the Uruguay National Team

Bielsa’s squad has some notable absences. Matias Vecino, the Lazio midfielder, retired from the international stage in March. Additionally, Santiago Bueno, the Wolverhampton Wanderers defender, and Maxi Gomez, the Cadiz striker, did not make the cut.

Uruguay has been assigned to Group A for the 2024 Copa America, where it will compete against Panama, the United States, and Bolivia. The team aims to increase its current record of 15 Copa titles, with its most recent victory coming in 2011. Uruguay’s first match in the Copa America tournament will take place on June 21 in Miami, and its opponent will be Panama.

Uruguay squad Copa America 2024

Goalkeepers:

Sergio Rochet (International)

Santiago Melé (Junior)

Franco Israel (Sporting Lisbon)

Defenders:

Ronald Araujo (Barcelona)

José María Giménez (Atlético Madrid)

Sebastián Cáceres (América)

Nicolás Marichal (Dynamo)

Mathías Olivera (Napoli)

Lucas Olaza (Krasnodar)

Matías Viña (Flamengo)

Guillermo Varela (Flamengo)

Nahitán Nández (Cagliari)

Midfielders:

Manuel Ugarte (Paris Saint-Germain)

Rodrigo Bentancur (Tottenham)

Federico Valverde (Real Madrid)

Emiliano Martínez (Midtjylland)

Nicolás de la Cruz (Flamengo)

Giorgian de Arrascaeta (Flamengo)

Agustín Canobbio (Paranaense)

Forwards:

Brian Rodríguez (América)

Brian Ocampo (Cádiz)

Facundo Pellistri (Granada)

Maximiliano Araujo (Toluca)

Cristián Olivera (Dallas)

Darwin Núñez (Liverpool)

Luis Suárez (Inter Miami)

Manager

Following his departure from Leeds United in February 2022, Marcelo Bielsa decided to take a well-deserved break for a year before making his return to Uruguay in May 2023. He made significant changes to the team, bringing in 14 players who had not previously represented the team at the international level. Uruguay has managed to secure impressive victories against Argentina, Brazil, and Chile in World Cup 2026 qualifying. However, they have faced challenges when playing against Ecuador and Colombia. However, Uruguay currently holds the second position in CONMEBOL qualifying.

Key Player

Uruguay has enjoyed a formidable strike partnership with Luis Suarez and Edinson Cavani for years. It appears that the team has promising replacements on the rise. Darwin Nunez has started to shine for his club and his country. He takes charge at the forefront of the team, forming a potentially powerful yet unpredictable partnership at Copa America.

Valverde, a midfielder known for his exceptional work and high-pressing mindset, is an ideal fit for Marcelo Bielsa’s coaching philosophy. In addition to his strong work ethic, Valverde has showcased impressive ball skills throughout his career at Real Madrid. Valverde’s role will be crucial for Uruguay’s success in the United States, with his superiority over other talented players.

Uruguay Copa America 2024 Fixtures