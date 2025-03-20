Uruguay vs Argentina Live Stream: Free link, How to watch on TV

Champions of the world Argentina is on the brink of securing a spot in the 2026 World Cup. Argentina will travel to Uruguay for the 13th round of CONMEBOL qualifying matches. The Uruguay vs Argentina will kick off at 23:30 UK Time.

Uruguay is in second place going into this CONMEBOL round, despite winning only one of their past six World Cup qualifiers. Even if they end up lower by the time this match starts, they still have a great chance of making it to next year’s championships. During the most recent international break in November, Marcelo Bielsa, a former Argentina manager, led Uruguay to a thrilling 3-2 victory over Colombia and a hard-fought 1-1 draw with Brazil.

Even by their own high standards, Argentina’s performance fell somewhat towards the end of 2024. They have lost their previous three away games, drawing 1-1 with Venezuela and losing to Paraguay and Colombia. But they still lead the South American group by a comfortable margin, and they’ll be looking to keep the momentum going in the rest of their qualifying campaign so that they can defend their World Cup title next year.

Uruguay vs Argentina date & kick-off time

Competition: CONMEBOL World Cup Qualifiers

CONMEBOL World Cup Qualifiers Game Day: Friday, 21 March 2025

Friday, 21 March 2025 Kick-off: 23:30 UK Time

23:30 UK Time Stadium: Estadio Centenario, Montevideo

Where to watch Uruguay vs Argentina

UK:

USA: Fanatiz USA

Fanatiz USA Australia: SBS On Demand, SBS

SBS On Demand, SBS Canada: Fanatiz Canada

Fanatiz Canada Argentina: TyC Sports Play, Telefe Argentina, TyC Sports Argentina

TyC Sports Play, Telefe Argentina, TyC Sports Argentina Uruguay: NS Eventos 1, AUF TV, Antel TV, DIRECTV Sports Uruguay, TCC, Montecable HD 1, Cardinal TV

Uruguay vs Argentina starting XI

Uruguay possible lineup: Rochet; Nandez, R. Araujo, Gimenez, Saracchi; Valverde, Bentancur; Pellistri, Aguirre, M. Araujo; Nunez

Argentina possible lineup: Martinez; Molina, Romero, Otamendi, Tagliafico; De Paul, Mac Allister, Fernandez; Correa, Gonzalez, Alvarez