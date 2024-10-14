Uruguay vs Ecuador live stream: Free links, TV channel, kick-off time

Uruguay will host Ecuador in one of the 10th-round fixtures in the South American qualifiers for the 2026 World Cup. The Uruguay vs Ecuador match will be held on Wednesday at Montevideo’s Centenario Stadium and kick-off at 00:30 UK Time.

Estadio Centenario, Montevideo

Uruguay’s performance has been noticeably worse lately. Worries regarding team morale have been heightened by the team’s inability to win in its past three games, the most recent of which was a defeat to last-place Peru. The squad already had whispers of discord before Luis Suárez announced his retirement from international football.

“El Pistolero” said that the team’s less-than-ideal dynamic is showing in how well they’ve been playing. Uruguay’s recent draws with Venezuela and Paraguay and their defeat to Peru suggest a crisis in their performance, even if they are still in third place in the rankings. It should be mentioned that the squad has gone scoreless in these last three games.

Despite a three-point punishment for incorrect player paperwork, Ecuador comfortably manages their qualifying campaign. Had this penalty not been imposed, Ecuador would have tied Uruguay for second place in the standings.

Remember that “La Tricolour” is usually a defensively weak team that struggles to score goals. With only four goals scored at home, Ecuador has scored just six goals in nine qualifying matches. Since its inception, Ecuador has been a home-field powerhouse, winning 11 of its 12 games at its home stadium. However, their next encounter against Uruguay will be on the road, making it much more challenging.

When is Uruguay vs Ecuador?

Competition: World Cup Qualifying

World Cup Qualifying Game Day: Wednesday, October 16, 2024

Wednesday, October 16, 2024 Kick-off: 00:30 UK Time

00:30 UK Time Stadium: Estadio Centenario, Montevideo

What TV channel is Uruguay vs Ecuador on?

UK: N/A

N/A USA: Fanatiz USA

Fanatiz USA Canada: Fanatiz Canada

Fanatiz Canada Australia: SBS On Demand

SBS On Demand Uruguay: NS Eventos 1, AUF TV, DIRECTV Sports Uruguay, TCC, Montecable HD 1, Cardinal TV

NS Eventos 1, AUF TV, DIRECTV Sports Uruguay, TCC, Montecable HD 1, Cardinal TV Ecuador: Canal del Futbol

Uruguay vs Ecuador possible squads

Uruguay possible lineup: Rochet; Varela, Gimenez, Bueno, Olivera; Ugarte, Valverde, De Arrascaeta; Pellistri, Nunez, M Araujo

Ecuador possible lineup: Galindez; Torres, Pacho, Hincapie; Preciado, Franco, Caicedo, Estupinan; Plata, Valencia, Paez