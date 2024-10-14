How to watch Argentina vs Bolivia on TV: Channel, Live stream

Round 10 of qualifying for the 2026 FIFA World Cup will include the Argentina vs Bolivia match. This might add to Scaloni’s squad’s problems in their previous two games.

The Argentines’ last two outings have been less than stellar. After dropping a match against Colombia, the squad tied with Venezuela for third place. The first setback might still be somewhat explained; the Colombians are in fine form; they advanced to the America’s Cup final last summer when Messi and his teammates were the only ones to suffer a loss.

However, Venezuela stood out as the team to defeat. The current world champion voiced his displeasure with the playing surface throughout their encounter. However, this was the case for both squads. Given Argentina’s superior level, the victory was still necessary. The outcome, nevertheless, was a 1:1. Not even Lionel Messi could lift his squad to victory.

On the other hand, Bolivia’s performance in the final stages of qualifying for the 2026 World Cup was somewhat better than their opponents. With its 0:3 loss against Uruguay, it finished with 4 victories and 1 loss in 5 matches. However, Colombia, the tournament’s runner-up, was beaten in the last round. Still in the World Cup’s last round, Bolivia’s national team is in sixth position with 12 points.

The squad had a string of losses not long ago, spanning six matches, including all three rounds of the America’s Cup. Throughout the game, Bolivia let in 10 goals while scoring only one.

When is Argentina vs Bolivia?

Competition: World Cup Qualifying

World Cup Qualifying Game Day: Wednesday, October 16, 2024

Wednesday, October 16, 2024 Kick-off: 01:00 UK Time

01:00 UK Time Stadium: Estadio Mâs Monumental, Capital Federal, Ciudad de Buenos Aires

What TV channel is Argentina vs Bolivia on?

UK: Premier Sports Player, Premier Sports 2

Premier Sports Player, Premier Sports 2 USA: fuboTV, UNIVERSO NOW, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo, ViX, UNIVERSO

fuboTV, UNIVERSO NOW, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo, ViX, UNIVERSO Canada: Fanatiz Canada

Fanatiz Canada Australia: SBS On Demand, SBS

SBS On Demand, SBS Argentina: TyC Sports Play, Telefe Argentina, TyC Sports Argentina

TyC Sports Play, Telefe Argentina, TyC Sports Argentina Bolivia: FBF Play, Disney+ Chile, Tigo Sports Bolivia, Inter Satelital

Argentina vs Bolivia possible squads

Argentina possible lineup: Rulli; Molina, Otamendi, Romero, Tagliafico; De Paul, Fernandez, Lo Celso; La Martinez, Alvarez, Messi

Bolivia possible lineup: Viscarra; Medina, Haquin, Suarez, Sagredo; Robson Matheus, Villamil, R Vaca; Miguelito, Algaranaz, Chura