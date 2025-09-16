Watch Bayern Munich vs Chelsea Live Streaming free

HomeNews

Bayern Munich welcomes Chelsea for an exciting UEFA Champions League showdown at the Allianz Arena on Wednesday, September 17. The Bayern Munich vs Chelsea match will kick off at 20:00 UK time. Both teams feature prominent attacking talents: Harry Kane and Luis Díaz for Bayern, while Chelsea boasts Cole Palmer and João Pedro.

Allianz Arena, Munich

Date, kick-off time and venue

  • Competition: UEFA Champions League
  • Game Day: Wednesday, 17 September 2025
  • Kick-off: 20:00 UK time
  • Stadium: Allianz Arena, München

Where to watch Bayern Munich vs Chelsea

  • UK: discovery+, Amazon Prime Video, discovery+ App, TNT Sports 2
  • USA: Paramount+, Amazon Prime Video, ViX
  • Canada: DAZN Canada, Amazon Prime Video
  • Australia: Stan Sport
  • Germany: DAZN Germany, Sky Go, WOW, Amazon Prime Video, DAZN1 Germany

You can watch this match live online for free and see the highlights of the goals.

Bayern Munich vs Chelsea lineups

Bayern Munich (4-2-3-1)Chelsea (4-2-3-1)
Robert SanchezRobert Sanchez
Konrad LaimerMalo Gusto
Jonathan TahTrevoh Chalobah
Dayot UpamecanoTosin Adarabioyo
Josip StanisicMarc Cucurella
Joshua KimmichMoisés Caicedo
Leon GoretzkaEnzo Fernández
Michael OliseEstevão
Serge GnabryCole Palmer
Luis DíazPedro Neto
Harry KaneJoão Pedro
