Watch Bayern Munich vs Chelsea Live Streaming free

Bayern Munich welcomes Chelsea for an exciting UEFA Champions League showdown at the Allianz Arena on Wednesday, September 17. The Bayern Munich vs Chelsea match will kick off at 20:00 UK time. Both teams feature prominent attacking talents: Harry Kane and Luis Díaz for Bayern, while Chelsea boasts Cole Palmer and João Pedro.
Date, kick-off time and venue
- Competition: UEFA Champions League
- Game Day: Wednesday, 17 September 2025
- Kick-off: 20:00 UK time
- Stadium: Allianz Arena, München
Where to watch Bayern Munich vs Chelsea
- UK: discovery+, Amazon Prime Video, discovery+ App, TNT Sports 2
- USA: Paramount+, Amazon Prime Video, ViX
- Canada: DAZN Canada, Amazon Prime Video
- Australia: Stan Sport
- Germany: DAZN Germany, Sky Go, WOW, Amazon Prime Video, DAZN1 Germany
You can watch this match live online for free and see the highlights of the goals.
Bayern Munich vs Chelsea lineups
|Bayern Munich (4-2-3-1)
|Chelsea (4-2-3-1)
|Robert Sanchez
|Robert Sanchez
|Konrad Laimer
|Malo Gusto
|Jonathan Tah
|Trevoh Chalobah
|Dayot Upamecano
|Tosin Adarabioyo
|Josip Stanisic
|Marc Cucurella
|Joshua Kimmich
|Moisés Caicedo
|Leon Goretzka
|Enzo Fernández
|Michael Olise
|Estevão
|Serge Gnabry
|Cole Palmer
|Luis Díaz
|Pedro Neto
|Harry Kane
|João Pedro