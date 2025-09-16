Watch Bayern Munich vs Chelsea Live Streaming free

Bayern Munich welcomes Chelsea for an exciting UEFA Champions League showdown at the Allianz Arena on Wednesday, September 17. The Bayern Munich vs Chelsea match will kick off at 20:00 UK time. Both teams feature prominent attacking talents: Harry Kane and Luis Díaz for Bayern, while Chelsea boasts Cole Palmer and João Pedro.

Allianz Arena, Munich

Date, kick-off time and venue

Competition: UEFA Champions League

UEFA Champions League Game Day: Wednesday, 17 September 2025

Wednesday, 17 September 2025 Kick-off: 20:00 UK time

20:00 UK time Stadium: Allianz Arena, München

Where to watch Bayern Munich vs Chelsea

UK: discovery+, Amazon Prime Video, discovery+ App, TNT Sports 2

discovery+, Amazon Prime Video, discovery+ App, TNT Sports 2 USA: Paramount+, Amazon Prime Video, ViX

Paramount+, Amazon Prime Video, ViX Canada: DAZN Canada, Amazon Prime Video

DAZN Canada, Amazon Prime Video Australia: Stan Sport

Stan Sport Germany: DAZN Germany, Sky Go, WOW, Amazon Prime Video, DAZN1 Germany

You can watch this match live online for free and see the highlights of the goals.

Bayern Munich vs Chelsea lineups