Watch Borussia Dortmund vs Real Madrid Live Streaming free 2024

An incredibly interesting event awaits us on the first day of summer: the UEFA Champions League Final. The match will feature Borussia Dortmund vs Real Madrid. It’s hard to say that these are the two strongest teams of the season.

Wembley Stadium, London

Real Madrid have once again reached the Champions League final. This has long been considered the tournament of the Los Blancos. Three consecutive victories under Zidane returned the team to this status. In this edition, we again saw how Ancelotti’s wards come out of certain situations. The hardest, of course, was their confrontation with Manchester City. But everything came together in such a way that Real Madrid succeeded and made it to the final – the aspirations of the young players, the experience of Kroos and Modric.

On the other hand, Borussia was not expected to be in the final. Especially remembering the results they achieved in the Bundesliga – a fifth place finish. But Terzic’s men fulfilled their task in the European Cup. In fact, the team’s potential was evident in the group stage, when the Black and Yellows not only finished first but also did so in tough competition with PSG, AC Milan and Newcastle. By the way, Borussia then met the Parisians in the semi-finals and also came out victorious from their confrontation.

Yes, of course, Real Madrid is stronger in terms of its squad and experience of such games. But do not rule out Borussia’s pragmatic nature. It is capable of adjusting to the opponent and playing to the scoreline. Plus, the team also has some bright performers—Reus, Sancho, and a few other players.

The last time the teams met was in 2016 and 2017. All their matches were high-scoring—several times 2:2, as well as 3:2 and 3:1 in favour of Real Madrid. Considering this and the status of the final match, a high number of goals is expected now, too. Madrid is very likely to win. But more interesting will be to predict the total number of goals here.

Borussia Dortmund vs Real Madrid date & kick-off time

Competition: UEFA Champions League Final

UEFA Champions League Final Game Day: Saturday, 1 June 2024

Saturday, 1 June 2024 Kick-off: 20:00 UK Time

20:00 UK Time Stadium: Wembley Stadium, London

Where to watch Borussia Dortmund vs Real Madrid on TV

UK: discovery+, discovery+ App, TNT Sports 1, TNT Sports Ultimate

discovery+, discovery+ App, TNT Sports 1, TNT Sports Ultimate USA: Paramount+, TUDN.com, Univision NOW, TUDN App, ViX, CBS, TUDN USA, Univision, UniMás

Paramount+, TUDN.com, Univision NOW, TUDN App, ViX, CBS, TUDN USA, Univision, UniMás Canada: DAZN Canada

DAZN Canada Australia: Stan Sport9Go!

Stan Sport9Go! Spain: RTVE.es, Movistar+, fuboTV España, TVE La 1, Movistar Liga de Campeones, Movistar Plus+

RTVE.es, Movistar+, fuboTV España, TVE La 1, Movistar Liga de Campeones, Movistar Plus+ Germany: DAZN GermanyZDFServus TVDAZN1 Germany

Borussia Dortmund vs Real Madrid squads

Predicted Borussia Dortmund lineup vs Real Madrid: Kobel; Ryerson, Hummels, Schlotterbeck, Maatsen; Sabitzer, Can; Sancho, Brandt, Adeyemi; Fullkrug

Predicted Real Madrid lineup vs Borussia Dortmund: Courtois; Carvajal, Rudiger, Nacho, Mendy; Valverde, Camavinga, Kroos; Bellingham; Rodrygo, Vinicius