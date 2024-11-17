Watch Bosnia vs Netherlands Live Streaming Free

Bosnia and Herzegovina will face the Netherlands in the final round of the Nations League. The competitors have distinct goals before the tournament’s final match. Considering the teams’ standings and performances, the Dutch will likely secure a victory in the Bosnia vs Netherlands match.

Before the final round of the Nations League, there were several questions regarding the finishing standings of the rivals in their group. For instance, the Netherlands secured the second position and had established a significant lead over the frontrunner, Germany. However, it is crucial to note that the team matched the point total of third-placed Hungary. A face-to-face match was just played in the fifth round. In this match, the Dutchman addressed every question decisively. He triumphed over the Hungarians with a score of 4:0. A commanding and assured triumph for Koeman’s squad.

Bosnia retained a theoretical opportunity to surpass Hungary in the group before the final round. It needed to overcome Germany and await the competitor’s defeat from the third position. Only a single event, as described above, occurred. The other was improbable as it stood. Indeed, the Germans would scarcely have permitted themselves to settle for anything less than a victory against the Bosnians. Ultimately, the Bundestim triumphed over their rivals with a score of 7-0. Bosnia and Herzegovina had no opportunities.

Bosnia vs Netherlands date & kick-off time

Competition: UEFA Nations League

UEFA Nations League Game Day: Tuesday, November 19, 2024

Tuesday, November 19, 2024 Kick-off: 19:45 UK time

19:45 UK time Stadium: Stadion Bilino Polje, Zenic

Where to watch Bosnia vs Netherlands

UK: N/A

N/A USA: fuboTV, TUDN.com, Foxsports.com, TUDN App, ViX, FOX Sports App, Fox Sports 2, TUDN USA

fuboTV, TUDN.com, Foxsports.com, TUDN App, ViX, FOX Sports App, Fox Sports 2, TUDN USA Canada: DAZN Canada

DAZN Canada Australia: Optus Sport

Optus Sport Bosnia : Moja TV, BHT 1

Moja TV, BHT 1 Netherlands: NPO 3, Canal+ Netherlands

Head-to-Head

07/09/24 Netherlands 5 – 2 Bosnia Nations League 15/11/20 Netherlands 3 – 1 Bosnia Nations League 11/10/20 Bosnia 0 – 0 Netherlands Nations League

Bosnia vs Netherlands possible lineups

Bosnia-Herzegovina starting lineup: Vasilj; Dedic, Katic, Bicakcic, Barisic, Burnic; Tahirovic, Huseinbasic; Hajradinovic; Dzeko, Demirovic

Netherlands possible lineup: Flekken; Rensch, De Ligt, De Vrij, Hato; Wieffer, Timber; Frimpong, Koopmeiners, Lang; Brobbey