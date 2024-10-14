Brazil vs Peru: Where to watch, live stream, TV channel, kick-off time

Tenth round World Cup qualifying matches will pit Brazil vs Peru. Because these national teams are so drastically different in quality, picking a preference is easy.

At this moment, Brazil’s playing issues are plain to see. This squad is currently not strong enough to compete with even the most formidable opponents. On the whole, the team managed by Dorival Júnior has been struggling for quite some time; they have failed to achieve any kind of success on an international stage, and they also had a poor showing in the 2022 World Cup. There has been a dramatic deterioration in the qualifying process for the next World Cup.

They are currently in fourth place in the competition with thirteen points. Of all, we are used to seeing it higher, so this isn’t too horrible. On the other hand, nobody is betting that Brazil will regain first place in the next stages. The team’s record now reads four victories and four defeats. Lately, there have been a lot of setbacks. A pair of dubious wins—1-0 against Ecuador and 2-1 against Chile—broke the losing run.

It’s safe to say that Peru’s qualification woes for the 2026 World Cup are more severe than those of its opponent. Their most recent match was a 1-0 victory against Uruguay. Not only was this win significant, but it was also the only qualifying. The Peruvians had only lost points up to that moment. They are now on the ninth line with six points.

When is Brazil vs Peru?

Competition: World Cup Qualifying

World Cup Qualifying Game Day: Wednesday, October 16, 2024

Wednesday, October 16, 2024 Kick-off: 01:45 UK Time

01:45 UK Time Stadium: Arena BRB Mané Garrincha, Brasília, Distrito Federal

What TV channel is Brazil vs Peru on?

UK: Premier Sports Player, Premier Sports 1

Premier Sports Player, Premier Sports 1 USA: fuboTV, UNIVERSO NOW, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo, ViX, UNIVERSO

fuboTV, UNIVERSO NOW, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo, ViX, UNIVERSO Canada: Fanatiz Canada

Fanatiz Canada Australia: SBS On Demand

SBS On Demand Brazil: Zapping, Claro TV+, Sky+, Globo

Zapping, Claro TV+, Sky+, Globo Peru: Movistar Play, Andina de Television, Movistar Deportes Peru

Brazil vs Peru possible squads

Brazil predicted lineup (4-2-3-1): Ederson (GK); Danilo, Marquinhos, Gabriel, Abner; Paqueta, Guimaraes; Raphinha, Savinho, Jesus; Rodrygo

Peru predicted lineup (3-5-2): Gallese (GK); Araujo, Zambrano, Abram; Polo, Sonne, Castillo, Pena, Callens; Valera, Flores