HomeNews

How to watch Elfsborg vs Roma on TV: Channel, Live stream

By Time Soccer
Updated:

The Europa League promises an exciting matchup this Thursday as Swedish club Elfsborg gets ready to welcome Italian powerhouse AS Roma. The Elfsborg vs Roma game offers an intriguing contrast between a squad trying to regain the form of the previous campaign and a European powerhouse getting settled under new leadership.

Soccer ball
Stadio Olimpico, Roma

Elfsborg, guided by manager Oscar Hiljemark, have successfully navigated four rounds and eight matches to arrive at this tournament stage. Defeating Pafos with an aggregate score of 8-2, Sheriff Tiraspol with 3-0, Rijeka with 3-1, and Molde with a 1-1 aggregate score, winning 4-2 on penalties. They suffered a defeat in their league stage opener, losing 3-2 to AZ Alkmaar, but bounced back over the weekend with a solid 3-1 victory against Kalmar FF on the road. They currently hold the fifth position in the Swedish Allsvenskan and are ranked 24th in the newly formatted Europa League table. They sit just one position below their opponents in the table today.

AS Roma have remained unbeaten in their last three matches following the dismissal of Daniele De Rossi and the appointment of Ivan Juric. The Giallorossi are enjoying a five-game unbeaten streak across all competitions, though they have secured victory in only two of those matches, both of which took place at home. Their opening Europa League match of the season ended in a 1-1 draw against Athletic Bilbao at the Stadio Olimpico during the initial league-stage encounter. They subsequently secured a 2-1 victory at home against Venezia in Serie A over the weekend.

Elfsborg vs Roma date & kick-off time

  • Competition: UEFA Europa League
  • Game Day: Thursday, October 3, 2024
  • Kick-off: 20:00 UK Time
  • Stadium: Boras Arena

How to watch Elfsborg vs Roma on TV

  • UK: discovery+, discovery+ App, TNT Sports 7
  • USA: Paramount+, ViX
  • Canada: DAZN Canada
  • Australia: Stan Sport
  • Italy: SKY Go Italia, NOW TV, Sky Sport 252, Sky Sport Uno
Worldwide:ExpressVPN! (Free Trial)
US only:Watch ESPN+ $6.99 monthly
USA & Canada:FuboTV free 7-day trial

Elfsborg vs Roma possible lineup

Elfsborg predicted lineup: Isak Pettersson, Gustav Henriksson, Ibrahim Buhari, Terry Yegbe, Simon Hedlund, Besfort Zeneli, Timothy Noor Ouma, Niklas Hult, Arber Zeneli, Michael Baidoo, Ahmed Qasem.

Roma predicted lineup: Mile Svilar, Gianluca Mancini, Evan NDicka, Angeliño, Zeki Celik, Manu Koné, Bryan Cristante, Stephan El Shaarawy, Lorenzo Pellegrini, Matias Soule, Artem Dovbyk.

Time Soccerhttps://timesoccertv.com
Time Soccer is a collective of individuals who are united by a passion for football.Our goal is to provide you with insightful analysis, engaging video highlights and up-to-date coverage of matches.

Latest Full Matches

Load more

Upcoming Matches

Load more
© 2007-2024 Time Soccer