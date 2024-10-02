How to watch Elfsborg vs Roma on TV: Channel, Live stream

The Europa League promises an exciting matchup this Thursday as Swedish club Elfsborg gets ready to welcome Italian powerhouse AS Roma. The Elfsborg vs Roma game offers an intriguing contrast between a squad trying to regain the form of the previous campaign and a European powerhouse getting settled under new leadership.

Stadio Olimpico, Roma

Elfsborg, guided by manager Oscar Hiljemark, have successfully navigated four rounds and eight matches to arrive at this tournament stage. Defeating Pafos with an aggregate score of 8-2, Sheriff Tiraspol with 3-0, Rijeka with 3-1, and Molde with a 1-1 aggregate score, winning 4-2 on penalties. They suffered a defeat in their league stage opener, losing 3-2 to AZ Alkmaar, but bounced back over the weekend with a solid 3-1 victory against Kalmar FF on the road. They currently hold the fifth position in the Swedish Allsvenskan and are ranked 24th in the newly formatted Europa League table. They sit just one position below their opponents in the table today.

AS Roma have remained unbeaten in their last three matches following the dismissal of Daniele De Rossi and the appointment of Ivan Juric. The Giallorossi are enjoying a five-game unbeaten streak across all competitions, though they have secured victory in only two of those matches, both of which took place at home. Their opening Europa League match of the season ended in a 1-1 draw against Athletic Bilbao at the Stadio Olimpico during the initial league-stage encounter. They subsequently secured a 2-1 victory at home against Venezia in Serie A over the weekend.

Elfsborg vs Roma date & kick-off time

Competition: UEFA Europa League

UEFA Europa League Game Day: Thursday, October 3, 2024

Thursday, October 3, 2024 Kick-off: 20:00 UK Time

20:00 UK Time Stadium: Boras Arena

How to watch Elfsborg vs Roma on TV

UK: discovery+, discovery+ App, TNT Sports 7

discovery+, discovery+ App, TNT Sports 7 USA: Paramount+, ViX

Paramount+, ViX Canada: DAZN Canada

DAZN Canada Australia: Stan Sport

Stan Sport Italy: SKY Go Italia, NOW TV, Sky Sport 252, Sky Sport Uno

Elfsborg vs Roma possible lineup

Elfsborg predicted lineup: Isak Pettersson, Gustav Henriksson, Ibrahim Buhari, Terry Yegbe, Simon Hedlund, Besfort Zeneli, Timothy Noor Ouma, Niklas Hult, Arber Zeneli, Michael Baidoo, Ahmed Qasem.

Roma predicted lineup: Mile Svilar, Gianluca Mancini, Evan NDicka, Angeliño, Zeki Celik, Manu Koné, Bryan Cristante, Stephan El Shaarawy, Lorenzo Pellegrini, Matias Soule, Artem Dovbyk.