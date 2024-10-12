How to watch Italy vs Israel on TV: Channel, Live stream, Prediction

Following a brief lapse in judgement that resulted in a draw in their previous match, Italy seeks to maintain their position at the peak of League A Group 2 on Monday evening as they welcome UEFA Nations League rivals Israel to Udine. The Italy vs Israel match will kick off at 19:45 UK Time.

Recently, the Italians demonstrated their position as frontrunners in the LN group. It emerged following the initial rounds. The team then confidently faced Israel, securing a 2:1 victory. Still, more significantly, they triumphed over France with a score of 3:1. This occurred following the unsuccessful Euro-2024, where Spalletti’s team struggled to advance from the group stage and was swiftly eliminated by Switzerland in the play-offs.

The national team has drawn specific conclusions. A few days ago, they faced Belgium and appeared to be on track for a straightforward victory, having established a 2-0 lead by the middle of the first half. However, Pellegrini received a red card for a blatant foul. The Belgians appeared poised for a comeback and a potential victory, yet that outcome did not materialise. Spalletti’s team still seemed quite competent, managed to regroup, and ultimately secured a draw – 2:2.

On the other hand, Israel realizes its position in the group as the primary candidate for relegation to League B. It is completely understandable; all the opponents are top-ranked, making it quite challenging for the team. In each of the three rounds, the Israelis faced defeat, yet they managed to score one goal in every match—1:3 against Belgium, 1:2 against Italy, and 1:4 against France. The team currently occupies the last position in the group.

Italy vs Israel date & kick-off time

Competition: UEFA Nations League

UEFA Nations League Game Day: Monday, October 14, 2024

Monday, October 14, 2024 Kick-off: 19:45 UK Time

19:45 UK Time Stadium: Bluenergy Stadium, Udine

How to watch Italy vs Israel on TV

UK: N/A

N/A USA: fuboTV, TUDN.com, TUDN App, ViX, Fubo Sports Network 5, TUDN USA

fuboTV, TUDN.com, TUDN App, ViX, Fubo Sports Network 5, TUDN USA Canada: DAZN Canada

DAZN Canada Australia: Optus Sport

Optus Sport Italy: RaiPlay, RAI 1

RaiPlay, RAI 1 Israel: 5Sport

Italy vs Israel possible lineup

Italy possible lineup: Donnarumma; Di Lorenzo, Bastoni, Calafiori; Cambiaso, Fagioli, Ricci, Tonali, Dimarco; Raspadori, Retegui

Israel possible lineup: Glazer; Feingold, Nachimas, Shlomo; Abada, Abu Fani, Kanichowsky, Leidner; Gloukh, Gandelman; Baribo

Italy vs Israel prediction

Italy dropped points in the last round, despite being evidently prepared for success. Therefore, the Azure Army will not approach the game with ease. Israel is left with no options in this situation.

Prediction: Italy 2-0 Israel