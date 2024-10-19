Watch Kilmarnock vs Rangers Live Streaming Free

Rangers will travel to BBSP Stadium Rugby Park on Sunday afternoon to take on Kilmarnock. The goal in the Kilmarnock vs Rangers match is to remain close to the top two in the Scottish Premiership.

The home team has had a rough start to the season, earning only six points after seven games. They are now in ninth place in the league, four points ahead of a struggling Hearts team. Killie scored their first league goal of the season in a remarkable 3-2 comeback victory against Dundee in their most recent encounter. Killie had fallen 2-0 with less than ten minutes of regular time remaining, but goals from Bruce Anderson and Matthew Kennedy helped them pull it back.

Meanwhile, Rangers are on a roll in the league, even if they’re still far from certain in the championship hunt. They prevailed against St. Johnstone 2-0 in their most recent meeting. Vaclav Cerny, who is on loan from Wolfsburg, scored a goal in both halves to give the Gers a seventh straight win over the Perth team.

Date, kick-off time and venue

Competition: Scottish Premiership

Scottish Premiership Date: Sunday, 20 October 2024

Sunday, 20 October 2024 Kick-Off: 12:00 UK Time

12:00 UK Time Venue: The BBSP Stadium Rugby Park, Kilmarnock

Where can I watch Kilmarnock vs Rangers?

UK: Sky Go UK, NOW, SKY GO Extra, Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Football, Sky Ultra HD

Sky Go UK, NOW, SKY GO Extra, Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Football, Sky Ultra HD USA: Paramount+

Paramount+ Australia: beIN Sports Connect, beIN SPORTS 3

Kilmarnock vs Rangers Squads

Kilmarnock possible lineup: McCrorie; Mayo, Deas, Ndaba; Armstrong, Lyons, Donnelly, Kennedy; Watson, Watkins; Vassell

Rangers possible lineup: Butland; Tavernier, Souttar, Propper, Jefte; Diomande, Raskin; Cerny, Bajrami, McCausland; Dessers