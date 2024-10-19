HomeNews

Watch Kilmarnock vs Rangers Live Streaming Free

By Time Soccer
Updated:

Rangers will travel to BBSP Stadium Rugby Park on Sunday afternoon to take on Kilmarnock. The goal in the Kilmarnock vs Rangers match is to remain close to the top two in the Scottish Premiership.

Soccer ball

The home team has had a rough start to the season, earning only six points after seven games. They are now in ninth place in the league, four points ahead of a struggling Hearts team. Killie scored their first league goal of the season in a remarkable 3-2 comeback victory against Dundee in their most recent encounter. Killie had fallen 2-0 with less than ten minutes of regular time remaining, but goals from Bruce Anderson and Matthew Kennedy helped them pull it back.

Meanwhile, Rangers are on a roll in the league, even if they’re still far from certain in the championship hunt. They prevailed against St. Johnstone 2-0 in their most recent meeting. Vaclav Cerny, who is on loan from Wolfsburg, scored a goal in both halves to give the Gers a seventh straight win over the Perth team.

Date, kick-off time and venue

  • Competition: Scottish Premiership
  • Date: Sunday, 20 October 2024
  • Kick-Off: 12:00 UK Time
  • Venue: The BBSP Stadium Rugby Park, Kilmarnock

Where can I watch Kilmarnock vs Rangers?

  • UK: Sky Go UK, NOW, SKY GO Extra, Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Football, Sky Ultra HD
  • USA: Paramount+
  • Australia: beIN Sports Connect, beIN SPORTS 3

Kilmarnock vs Rangers Squads

Kilmarnock possible lineup: McCrorie; Mayo, Deas, Ndaba; Armstrong, Lyons, Donnelly, Kennedy; Watson, Watkins; Vassell

Rangers possible lineup: Butland; Tavernier, Souttar, Propper, Jefte; Diomande, Raskin; Cerny, Bajrami, McCausland; Dessers

Time Soccerhttps://timesoccertv.com
Time Soccer is a collective of individuals who are united by a passion for football.Our goal is to provide you with insightful analysis, engaging video highlights and up-to-date coverage of matches.

Latest Full Matches

Load more

Upcoming Matches

Load more
© 2007-2024 Time Soccer