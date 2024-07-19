Watch LA Galaxy vs Portland Timbers: Live stream free in the US today

The Galaxy will face off against the Portland Timbers on Saturday at 10:45 pm ET. This match promises to be an exciting showdown between two teams known for their high-scoring games this season. Experience the excitement of this live match, which is taking place at Dignity Health Sports Park, just like all the other matches in the league, with MLS Season Pass.

Dignity Health Sports Park, Carson, California

After a thrilling 3-2 victory over Colorado Rapids, the LA Galaxy, who currently sit at the top of the MLS Western Conference table, are set to face a tough challenge from the formidable Portland Timbers. Diego Fagundez, Joseph Paintsil, and Ricard Puig contributed goals for Los Angeles in their recent match. The league leaders have been on a winning streak, triumphing in seven out of their last 10 games and maintaining an impressive average of two goals per match.

With a win over the current leaders, Portland Timbers have the opportunity to move up to fourth place from their current seventh position. The Soccer City USA team has an impressive record, winning seven matches and only suffering one loss in their last ten trips away. After a resounding 3-0 win against Real Salt Lake, they will aim to continue their winning streak.

When will the LA Galaxy vs Portland Timbers match be played?

LA Galaxy vs. Portland Timbers will be played at the Dignity Health Sports Park on July 20, 2024. Kick-off is scheduled for 22:45 ET / 19:45 PT in the US.

Games LA Galaxy vs Portland Timbers Date Saturday, July 20 Times 10:45 pm ET, 7:45 pm PT Venue Dignity Health Sports Park, Carson, California Stream fubo TV (7-day free trial)

TV Channel, Live Stream & How To Watch

The following television channels and online services will be broadcasting LA Galaxy vs Portland Timbers:

Mexico: MLS Season Pass

MLS Season Pass USA: MLS Season Pass, fuboTV, Foxsports.com, FOX Sports App, Fox Sports 1

MLS Season Pass, fuboTV, Foxsports.com, FOX Sports App, Fox Sports 1 Australia: MLS Season Pass

Head-to-Head Record

Date Game Competition 01/10/23 LA Galaxy 3 – 3 Portland Timbers MLS 25/03/23 Portland Timbers 0 – 0 LA Galaxy MLS 12/02/23 LA Galaxy 1 – 4 Portland Timbers Friendly 18/06/22 LA Galaxy 1 – 1 Portland Timbers MLS 03/04/22 Portland Timbers 1 – 3 LA Galaxy MLS

LA Galaxy vs Portland Timbers predicted lineups

LA Galaxy predicted lineups: John McCarthy, Miki Yamanem, John Nelson, Marky Delgado, Jalen Neal, Maya Yoshida, Gabriel Pec, Edwin Cerrillo, Riqui Puig, Diego Fagundez, Joseph Paintsil

Portland Timbers predicted lineups: James Pantemis, Juan Mosquera, Claudio Bravo, Diego Chara, Miguel Araujo, Dario Zuparic, Santiago Moreno, Eryk Williamson, Felipe Mora, Evander Ferreira, Jonathan Rodríguez