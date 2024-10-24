How to watch Manchester City vs Southampton on TV: Live stream, Prediction and Lineups

Man City will attempt to ascend to the top of the Premier League standings when they host a struggling Southampton team at the Etihad Stadium on Saturday afternoon. The Manchester City vs Southampton match will kick off at 15:00 UK Time.

Etihad Stadium, Manchester

A little difficulty that Manchester City had about one month ago has already been resolved. The club had several draws in that period, including a 1-1 draw with Newcastle and a 2-2 draw with Arsenal in the English Premier League. Such gaffes are no longer tolerated in the race for the Premier League leadership. He started the competition first and passed the Citizens by one point because Liverpool capitalised on his mistakes.

Another early Champions League exit for Guardiola’s squad came in a gruelling encounter with Inter (2:2). City, on the other hand, triumphed with ease in the remaining matches, although facing somewhat lesser opponents (Slovan, 4-0, and Sparta, 5-0). Man City are flying high, sitting atop the league standings.

Naturally, Southampton has completely disregarded any consideration of the European Cup. Maintaining their Premier League status is crucial since the squad has struggled to do it thus far, sitting only one point above the relegation zone’s halfway mark. It was the only point earned by the Saints in a recent match against Ipswich Town, another club fighting for its existence. Despite his second-worst goal differential (goals scored minus goals surrendered), Southampton has lost every other match he has played in.

Date, kick-off time and venue

Competition: Premier League

Premier League Date: Saturday, 26 October 2024

Saturday, 26 October 2024 Kick Off: 15:00 UK Time

15:00 UK Time Venue: Etihad Stadium, Manchester

How to watch the Manchester City vs Southampton live stream in the UK

UK: Talksport 2 Radio UK

Talksport 2 Radio UK USA: Peacock, SiriusXM FC

Peacock, SiriusXM FC Canada: fuboTV Canada, Fubo Sports Network 2 Canada

fuboTV Canada, Fubo Sports Network 2 Canada Australia: Optus Sport

Manchester City vs Southampton Prediction

Guardiola’s squad is expected to be the clear favourite in this matchup, even without several key players. They will likely have little difficulty outscoring their rivals as they aim to reclaim their position at the top of the Premier League.

Prediction: Manchester City 4-1 Southampton

Manchester City vs Southampton squads

Manchester City (4-3-3): Ederson (GK), Lewis, Akanji, Dias, Gvardiol, Silva, Kovacic, Foden, Savinho, Haaland, Nunes

Southampton (4-3-3 ): Ramsdale (GK), Sugawara, Bednarek, Harwood-Bellis, Walker-Peters, Dibling, Aribo, Downes, Fernandes, Manning, Archer

How can I watch the highlights of this game or the full match?