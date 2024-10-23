Atletico and Lille will meet in the third round of the Champions League. Yes, after the last European Cup match, it is hard to say unequivocally that Madrid must win. The French representative created a mini-sensation then.

Estádio Cívitas Metropolitano, Madrid

Lille undoubtedly caught many off guard in the second round of the Champions League. Few believed they could triumph over Real Madrid, yet that is precisely what occurred, with the final score being a narrow 1-0. Les Dogues truly appeared more impressive and committed fewer errors. Conversely, the Los Blancos did not perform at their best and handed the victory to their opponent. The opening round of the Champions League concluded predictably for Lille, with a score of 0:2 against Sporting.

Atletico also surprised at the beginning of the European Cup, but in a negative manner. The team faced Benfica, and their prospects for success appeared fairly balanced. However, the outcome was a decisive 4-0 triumph for the Portuguese. Simeone’s team fell short in that match, failing to score a single goal. The opponent consistently showcased their superiority throughout the match. The Champions League commenced for them with a win against Leipzig (2:1).

If we consider their other recent matches, the situation is about equal – there are almost no defeats in the championships, frequent victories, occasionally diluted by draws. It is important to mention that Atletico has frequently drawn matches with various opponents, including a recent 1:1 tie with Rayo Vallecano. Lille has dropped points on a few occasions in Ligue 1. In the final round, Les Dogues succeeded in challenging Monaco, vying for the top position in the tournament – 0:0.

When does Atletico Madrid vs Lille kick-off?

Competition: UEFA Champions League

UEFA Champions League Game Day: Wednesday, 23 October 2024

Wednesday, 23 October 2024 Kick-off: 20:00 UK Time

20:00 UK Time Stadium: Riyadh Air Metropolitano, Madrid

Where to watch Atletico Madrid vs Lille

UK: discovery+, discovery+ App, TNT Sports 6

discovery+, discovery+ App, TNT Sports 6 USA: Paramount+, fuboTV, ViX, CBS Sports Network

Paramount+, fuboTV, ViX, CBS Sports Network Canada: DAZN Canada

DAZN Canada Australia: Stan Sport

Stan Sport Spain: Movistar+, Movistar Liga de Campeones

Atletico Madrid vs Lille Prediction

Lille has lost the ball in its defensive third more than any other Champions League club (20) this season, but only two teams have gained possession more than Atletico Madrid, indicating the hosts may create excessive errors. Atleti are dangerous at home, and their guests seldom travel well, even when they are suffering at the back.

Prediction: Atletico Madrid 2-1 Lille

Atletico Madrid vs Lille possible lineups

Atletico Madrid possible lineup: Oblak; Molina, Witsel, Gimenez, Lenglet, Galan; De Paul, Koke, Barrios; Griezmann, Sorloth

Lille possible lineup: Chevalier; Meunier, Diakite, Alexsandro, Gudmundsson; Bouaddi, Andre; Zhegrova, Angel Gomes, Cabella; David