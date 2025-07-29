Watch Panathinaikos vs Rangers Live Streaming Free

On the road to Athens, Panathinaikos will face Rangers in a match they want to win after falling down 0-2 at Ibrox in the first leg. The Panathinaikos vs Rangers match will kick off at 19:00 UK Time.
Date, kick-off time and venue
- Competition: UEFA Champions League
- Date: Wednesday, 30 July 2025
- Kick-Off: 19:00 UK Time
- Venue: Olympiako Stadio Spyros Louis, Athens
Findlay Curtis and Djeidi Gassama scored for Rangers as the Greek team battled to keep up with their high-tempo, high-pressure game in Glasgow. Since the odds are in favour of the away team, Panathinaikos will need to jump right in, perhaps changing their typical tight shape to a far more aggressive formation.
Rangers, now managed by new man Russell Martin, will be looking to hold on to a two-goal advantage as Panathinaikos sends a slew of players forward. The Scots will probably play defensively and try to sneak up on the Greeks while they’re in an offensive funk.
Where can I watch Panathinaikos vs Rangers?
- UK: BBC Sport Web, BBC iPlayer, BBC Scotland
- USA: Rangers TV
- Canada: Rangers TV
- Australia: Rangers TV
Panathinaikos vs Rangers Squads
Panathinaikos possible lineup (4-2-3-1): Yuri Lodygin, Giannis Kotsiras, Erikk Palmer-Brown, Ahmed Touba, Kyriakopoulos, Pedro, Nemanja Maksimovic, Facundo Pellistri, Anastasios Bakasetas, Filip Djuricic, Fotis Ioannidis
Rangers possible lineup (4-3-3): Jack Butland, Max Aarons, John Souttar, Nasser Djiga, James Tavernier, Nicolas Raskin, Joe Rothwell, Mohamed Diomande, Findlay Curtis, Danilo, Kieran Dowell