Watch Panathinaikos vs Rangers Live Streaming Free

On the road to Athens, Panathinaikos will face Rangers in a match they want to win after falling down 0-2 at Ibrox in the first leg. The Panathinaikos vs Rangers match will kick off at 19:00 UK Time.

Olympiako Stadio Spyros Louis

Date, kick-off time and venue

Competition: UEFA Champions League

UEFA Champions League Date: Wednesday, 30 July 2025

Wednesday, 30 July 2025 Kick-Off: 19:00 UK Time

19:00 UK Time Venue: Olympiako Stadio Spyros Louis, Athens

Findlay Curtis and Djeidi Gassama scored for Rangers as the Greek team battled to keep up with their high-tempo, high-pressure game in Glasgow. Since the odds are in favour of the away team, Panathinaikos will need to jump right in, perhaps changing their typical tight shape to a far more aggressive formation.

Rangers, now managed by new man Russell Martin, will be looking to hold on to a two-goal advantage as Panathinaikos sends a slew of players forward. The Scots will probably play defensively and try to sneak up on the Greeks while they’re in an offensive funk.

Where can I watch Panathinaikos vs Rangers?

UK: BBC Sport Web, BBC iPlayer, BBC Scotland

BBC Sport Web, BBC iPlayer, BBC Scotland USA: Rangers TV

Rangers TV Canada: Rangers TV

Rangers TV Australia: Rangers TV

Panathinaikos vs Rangers Squads

Panathinaikos possible lineup (4-2-3-1): Yuri Lodygin, Giannis Kotsiras, Erikk Palmer-Brown, Ahmed Touba, Kyriakopoulos, Pedro, Nemanja Maksimovic, Facundo Pellistri, Anastasios Bakasetas, Filip Djuricic, Fotis Ioannidis

Rangers possible lineup (4-3-3): Jack Butland, Max Aarons, John Souttar, Nasser Djiga, James Tavernier, Nicolas Raskin, Joe Rothwell, Mohamed Diomande, Findlay Curtis, Danilo, Kieran Dowell