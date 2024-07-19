Watch Pumas vs Pachuca: Live stream free in the US today

Pumas UMAN aims to maintain its impressive early season performance as it prepares to face CF Pachuca on Sunday evening.

Estadio Olímpico Universitario, Ciudad de México

Pumas UMAN aims to maintain its impressive early-season performance as it prepares to face CF Pachuca on Sunday evening. The home team has achieved two wins and a draw in its first three games, including a thrilling comeback victory at Juarez in its most recent match. Pachuca enters the game with a boost of confidence after securing its first win of the campaign, a convincing 2-0 victory at home against Atletico San Luis.

When will the Pumas UNAM vs Pachuca match be played?

Pumas vs Pachuca will be played at the Estadio Olímpico Universitario on July 21, 2024, with kick-off scheduled for 19:00 ET / 16:00 PT in the US.

Games Pumas UNAM vs Pachuca Date Sunday, July 21 Times 7 pm ET, 4 pm PT Venue Estadio Olímpico Universitario, Ciudad de México Stream fubo TV (7-day free trial)

TV Channel, Live Stream & How To Watch

The following television channels and online services will be broadcasting Pumas vs Pachuca:

Mexico: TUDN En Vivo, ViX, TUDN

TUDN En Vivo, ViX, TUDN USA: fuboTV, TUDN.com, Univision NOW, TUDN App, ViX, TUDN USA, Univision

Head-to-Head Record

Date Game Competition 03/05/24 Pachuca 0 – 0 P Pumas Liga MX 29/01/24 Pumas 3 – 1 Pachuca Liga MX 17/07/23 Pachuca 1 – 1 Pumas Liga MX 19/03/23 Pumas 0 – 2 Pachuca Liga MX 25/07/22 Pachuca 0 – 0 Pumas Liga MX

Pumas vs Pachuca predicted lineups

Pumas possible starting lineup: Julio González, Pablo Bennevendo, Pablo Monroy, José Caicedo, Nathan, Lisandro Magallán, Leo Suárez, Ulises Rivas, Guillermo Martinez, Jorge Ruvalcaba, César Huerta

Pachuca possible starting lineup: Carlos Moreno, Carlos Sánchez, Bryan González, Nelson Deossa, Jorge Berlanga, Sergio Barreto, Owen González, Pedro Pedraza, Borja Bastón, Alán Bautista, Gael Álvarez