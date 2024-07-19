HomeFootball on TV

Watch Pumas vs Pachuca: Live stream free in the US today

By Fernandez
Updated:

Pumas UMAN aims to maintain its impressive early season performance as it prepares to face CF Pachuca on Sunday evening.

Estadio Olímpico Universitario
Estadio Olímpico Universitario, Ciudad de México

Pumas UMAN aims to maintain its impressive early-season performance as it prepares to face CF Pachuca on Sunday evening. The home team has achieved two wins and a draw in its first three games, including a thrilling comeback victory at Juarez in its most recent match. Pachuca enters the game with a boost of confidence after securing its first win of the campaign, a convincing 2-0 victory at home against Atletico San Luis.

When will the Pumas UNAM vs Pachuca match be played?

Pumas vs Pachuca will be played at the Estadio Olímpico Universitario on July 21, 2024, with kick-off scheduled for 19:00 ET / 16:00 PT in the US.

GamesPumas UNAM vs Pachuca
DateSunday, July 21
Times7 pm ET, 4 pm PT
VenueEstadio Olímpico Universitario, Ciudad de México
Streamfubo TV (7-day free trial)

TV Channel, Live Stream & How To Watch

The following television channels and online services will be broadcasting Pumas vs Pachuca:

  • Mexico: TUDN En Vivo, ViX, TUDN
  • USA: fuboTV, TUDN.com, Univision NOW, TUDN App, ViX, TUDN USA, Univision

Head-to-Head Record

DateGameCompetition
03/05/24Pachuca 0 – 0 P PumasLiga MX
29/01/24Pumas 3 – 1 PachucaLiga MX
17/07/23Pachuca 1 – 1 PumasLiga MX
19/03/23Pumas 0 – 2 PachucaLiga MX
25/07/22Pachuca 0 – 0 PumasLiga MX

Pumas vs Pachuca predicted lineups

Pumas possible starting lineup: Julio González, Pablo Bennevendo, Pablo Monroy, José Caicedo, Nathan, Lisandro Magallán, Leo Suárez, Ulises Rivas, Guillermo Martinez, Jorge Ruvalcaba, César Huerta

Pachuca possible starting lineup: Carlos Moreno, Carlos Sánchez, Bryan González, Nelson Deossa, Jorge Berlanga, Sergio Barreto, Owen González, Pedro Pedraza, Borja Bastón, Alán Bautista, Gael Álvarez

Fernandezhttps://timesoccertv.com/
Fernández is a soccer writer with over 5 years of experience. He covers Liga MX and MLS matches.

MORE FROM TIME SOCCER

Latest Highlights

Load more

Upcoming Matches

Load more
© 2007-2024 Time Soccer