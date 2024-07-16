Queretaro vs Chivas: Live stream free in the US today

Chivas Guadalajara and Gallos Blancos are both eager to secure three points in this Tuesday’s match, which is set to be a thrilling encounter for the audience. The game, scheduled for Day 3 of the Apertura 2024, is packed with expectations.
When will the Queretaro vs Chivas match be played?
Querétaro FC will be facing off against CD Guadalajara on July 17, 2024, at 9 pm ET. The match will take place at Estadio La Corregidora stadium in Santiago de Queretaro city, Mexico. Day 3 of the Apertura 2024
|Games
|Queretaro vs Chivas Guadalajara
|Date
|Tueday, July 16
|Times
|9 pm ET, 6 pm PT
|Venue
|Estadio Corregidora, Santiago de Queretaro
|Stream
|fubo TV (7-day free trial)
How to watch Queretaro vs Chivas in the USA
The following television channels and online services will be broadcasting Queretaro vs Chivas:
TV Channels:
- México: Caliente TV, ViX
Streaming online:
- México: Caliente TV YouTube
- United States: ViX Premium
Head-to-Head Record
|Date
|Game
|Competition
|21/04/24
|Guadalajara 2 – 0 Queretaro
|Liga MX
|01/11/23
|Queretaro 1 – 2 Guadalajara
|Liga MX
|06/02/23
|Guadalajara 1 – 1 Queretaro
|Liga MX
|28/07/22
|Queretaro 2 – 2 Guadalajara
|Liga MX
|23/01/22
|Guadalajara 1 – 1 Queretaro
|Liga MX
Queretaro vs Chivas Guadalajara Squads
Queretaro possible starting lineup: Allison; Gomez, Manzanarez, Vazquez, Venegas; Barrera, Escamilla, Lertora, R. Cisneros; Rubin, Sosa
CD Guadalajara possible starting lineup: Rangel; Mozo, Sepulveda, Orozco, Castillo; Gutierrez, Guzman; Cowell, Alvarado, C. Cisneros; Chicharito