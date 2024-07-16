Queretaro vs Chivas: Live stream free in the US today

Chivas Guadalajara and Gallos Blancos are both eager to secure three points in this Tuesday’s match, which is set to be a thrilling encounter for the audience. The game, scheduled for Day 3 of the Apertura 2024, is packed with expectations.

Estadio Corregidora, Santiago de Queretaro

When will the Queretaro vs Chivas match be played?

Querétaro FC will be facing off against CD Guadalajara on July 17, 2024, at 9 pm ET. The match will take place at Estadio La Corregidora stadium in Santiago de Queretaro city, Mexico. Day 3 of the Apertura 2024

Games Queretaro vs Chivas Guadalajara Date Tueday, July 16 Times 9 pm ET, 6 pm PT Venue Estadio Corregidora, Santiago de Queretaro Stream fubo TV (7-day free trial)

How to watch Queretaro vs Chivas in the USA

The following television channels and online services will be broadcasting Queretaro vs Chivas:

TV Channels:

México: Caliente TV, ViX

Streaming online:

México: Caliente TV YouTube

Caliente TV YouTube United States: ViX Premium

Head-to-Head Record

Date Game Competition 21/04/24 Guadalajara 2 – 0 Queretaro Liga MX 01/11/23 Queretaro 1 – 2 Guadalajara Liga MX 06/02/23 Guadalajara 1 – 1 Queretaro Liga MX 28/07/22 Queretaro 2 – 2 Guadalajara Liga MX 23/01/22 Guadalajara 1 – 1 Queretaro Liga MX

Queretaro vs Chivas Guadalajara Squads

Queretaro possible starting lineup: Allison; Gomez, Manzanarez, Vazquez, Venegas; Barrera, Escamilla, Lertora, R. Cisneros; Rubin, Sosa

CD Guadalajara possible starting lineup: Rangel; Mozo, Sepulveda, Orozco, Castillo; Gutierrez, Guzman; Cowell, Alvarado, C. Cisneros; Chicharito