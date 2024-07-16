HomeFootball on TV

Queretaro vs Chivas: Live stream free in the US today

By Fernandez
Updated:

Chivas Guadalajara and Gallos Blancos are both eager to secure three points in this Tuesday’s match, which is set to be a thrilling encounter for the audience. The game, scheduled for Day 3 of the Apertura 2024, is packed with expectations.

Estadio Corregidora
Estadio Corregidora, Santiago de Queretaro

When will the Queretaro vs Chivas match be played?

Querétaro FC will be facing off against CD Guadalajara on July 17, 2024, at 9 pm ET. The match will take place at Estadio La Corregidora stadium in Santiago de Queretaro city, Mexico. Day 3 of the Apertura 2024

GamesQueretaro vs Chivas Guadalajara
DateTueday, July 16
Times9 pm ET, 6 pm PT
VenueEstadio Corregidora, Santiago de Queretaro
Streamfubo TV (7-day free trial)

How to watch Queretaro vs Chivas in the USA

The following television channels and online services will be broadcasting Queretaro vs Chivas:

TV Channels:

  • México: Caliente TV, ViX

Streaming online:

  • México: Caliente TV YouTube
  • United States: ViX Premium

Head-to-Head Record

DateGameCompetition
21/04/24Guadalajara 2 – 0 QueretaroLiga MX
01/11/23Queretaro 1 – 2 GuadalajaraLiga MX
06/02/23Guadalajara 1 – 1 QueretaroLiga MX
28/07/22Queretaro 2 – 2 GuadalajaraLiga MX
23/01/22Guadalajara 1 – 1 QueretaroLiga MX

Queretaro vs Chivas Guadalajara Squads

Queretaro possible starting lineup: Allison; Gomez, Manzanarez, Vazquez, Venegas; Barrera, Escamilla, Lertora, R. Cisneros; Rubin, Sosa

CD Guadalajara possible starting lineup: Rangel; Mozo, Sepulveda, Orozco, Castillo; Gutierrez, Guzman; Cowell, Alvarado, C. Cisneros; Chicharito

Fernandezhttps://timesoccertv.com/
Fernández is a soccer writer with over 5 years of experience. He covers Liga MX and MLS matches.

Upcoming Matches

