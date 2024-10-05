Watch Ross County vs Celtic Live Streaming Free

On Saturday, in the first round of the Scottish Premiership, Glasgow heavyweights Celtic will face off against Ross County. Regarding the standings, the two teams couldn’t be more different; the visitors are now in first place. The Ross County vs Celtic match will kick off at noon UK Time.

Global Energy Stadium, Dingwall

Ross County came close to securing a significant victory against Hearts last weekend, but Lawrence Shankland managed to score a dramatic equaliser in the 96th minute.

The hosts will be without several key players for their upcoming clash, as George Harmon, Josh Reid, Max Sheaf, and Ricki Lamie are all sidelined due to injury. Nonetheless, all four are anticipated to return later this month.

Brendan Rodgers’ side entered the European stage with elevated expectations this season, particularly following an almost impeccable beginning to their domestic campaign. Nevertheless, their journey to Dortmund swiftly transformed into a disaster, as they discovered themselves trailing 5-1 by half-time, with two additional goals compounding their suffering in the second half.

The visitors will be missing Cameron Carter-Vickers, who sustained a toe injury late last month. Liam Scales and Auston Trusty are anticipated to remain at the core of the defence, which allowed seven goals during the midweek match.

Ross County vs Celtic date & kick-off time

Competition: Scottish Premiership

Scottish Premiership Game Day: Sunday, October 6, 2024

Sunday, October 6, 2024 Kick-off: noon UK Time

noon UK Time Stadium: Global Energy Stadium, Dingwall

How to watch Ross County vs Celtic on TV

UK: Sky Go UK, NOW, SKY GO Extra, Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Football, Sky Ultra HD

Sky Go UK, NOW, SKY GO Extra, Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Football, Sky Ultra HD USA: Paramount+

Paramount+ Germany: Amazon Prime Video

Amazon Prime Video Australia: beIN Sports Connect, beIN SPORTS 3

beIN Sports Connect, beIN SPORTS 3 Canada: N/A

Ross County vs Celtic probable squads

Ross County predicted lineup: Ross Laidlaw, Akil Wright, Kacper Lopata, Ryan Leak, Michee Efete, Joshua Nisbet, Connor Randall, Noah Chilvers, Elijah Campbell, Jordan White, Ronan Hale.

Celtic predicted lineup: Kasper Schmeichel, Alistair Johnston, Auston Trusty, Liam Scales, Álex Valle, Arne Engels, Paulo Bernardo, Callum McGregor, Nicolas Kühn, Kyogo Furuhashi, Daizen Maeda.