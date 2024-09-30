On Wednesday night, Championship action unfolds at Deepdale, where Preston North End aims to enhance their uninspiring start to the season in a matchup against Watford. The Lilywhites continue to find themselves in a struggle near the bottom of the table, whereas the Hornets are hovering around the playoff positions.

Preston North End have commenced the season with disappointing results, accumulating only five points from their first seven matches. They find themselves in the 22nd position, with a goal difference of minus eight. The team faces challenges across all departments, finding it difficult to score goals while also allowing them to be conceded easily. Paul Heckingbottom faces a significant challenge in altering the team’s fortunes; if the results do not improve, his future will be in jeopardy.

Watford, however, got off to a good start this season thanks to Tom Cleverly, who has turned around the club’s fortunes with his team management expertise and background.

Where to watch Preston vs Watford?

Competition: English Championship

English Championship Game Day: Wednesday, 2 October 2024

Wednesday, 2 October 2024 Kick-off: 19:45 UK time

19:45 UK time Stadium: Deepdale, Preston

How to watch Preston vs Watford on TV

UK: Sky Sports+

How to watch Preston vs Watford live

Watch the match from anywhere with a VPN service to help you watch Watford live stream on your TV, tablet, or mobile.

Preston vs Watford possible lineups

Preston possible lineup: Woodman; Kesler-Hayden, Storey, Lindsay, Brady; Thordarson, Whiteman; Bowler, Keane, Holmes; Riis

Watford possible lineup: Bond; Pollock, Ogbonna, Morris; Ebosele, Sissoko, Dele-Bashiru, Larouci; Kayembe, Chakvetadze; Bayo