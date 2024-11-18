Weekly Football Roundup Featuring Premium Offers Available on BettingOdds.com

This past week has brought us some highly entertaining football matches that kept us on the edge of our seats. In each of the top 5 leagues, we were able to enjoy thrilling performances from the best clubs in Europe. Now, it’s time to look back at some of the games that are worth reviewing.

Brighton’s Incredible Win Against the Mighty Citizens – A Victory as Sweet as Free Bets

Manchester City’s bad from continues after losing their fourth match in a row against Brighton. This is the first time for Guardiola to lose this many fixtures in a row.

The match started out well for the Citizens, taking the lead in the 23rd minute thanks to Haaland. They dominated the first half, holding up 67% of the possession and shooting 5 times on goal. But, the home team entered pretty strong in the second half.

They started pushing higher and harder, eventually scoring in the 78th minute with the help of Joao Pedro. Five minutes later, Matt O’Rilley scored another goal, which concluded the match.

This came as a surprise, as Manchester City was the ultimate favourite at the bookmakers. The majority of punters backed the away team. Some of them even used bookmakers’ free bets featured on BettingOdds.com, but, luck wasn’t on their side.

Liverpool Wins Against the Super Difficult Aston Villa

Another match that took place on Saturday saw Liverpool grabbing yet another victory, this time against Aston Villa. Darwin Nunez opened up the scoring sheet after 20 minutes into the game after finishing from a counter.

The away team gave everything to score during the first half, attempting a total of 9 shots, 3 more than the Reds. But, only two went towards the goal, which Kelleher saved miraculously.

In the second half, Liverpool went into a much stronger dominating position and attempted even more shots. After failing to score on several occasions, Salah finally got a goal in the 84th minute. He intercepted the ball in his own half and went on a free run on goal, finishing the action with ease.

Chelsea and Arsenal Split Points in the London Derby

This was the match of the week that attracted the most attention in England and all around the world. Both teams were looking for a victory, especially Arsenal, which failed to win their past 3 league games.

The Blues and Gunners started the match strong, mostly battling in the middle of the pitch. Then, in the 32nd minute, Havertz scored against his former club, but VAR ruled it as offside.

In the second half, Arsenal started a bit more aggressively, scoring a goal in the 60th minute. But, they couldn’t hold back the lead as Pedro Neto equalised in the 70th minute with a beauty from outside the box. The Gunners had a few good chances afterwards but failed to get a winning goal.

Napoli Draws Against Inter and Keeps the Leading Position in Serie A

The biggest derby in Italy took place on Sunday night. Napoli went in as the leader on the table, while Inter tried to overtake the 1st spot. The Nerazzuri showed more winning potential in the first half, holding up possession and attempting more shots.

However, Scott McTominay scored for Napoli in the 23rd minute of the match. It took 20 minutes for Hakan Calhanoglu to equalize for the home team.

In the second half, Inter once again entered the game with more determination than Napoli. They had several good opportunities to score, but the away team managed to hold on.

Barcelona Drops Points After Losing to Real Sociedad

Finally, we have Barcelona’s stunning loss to Real Sociedad as an away team. They held up 70% of the possession through the match but failed to realize a single shot on goal.

The only time Barcelona made a shot towards goal was during their ruled-out finish in the 13th minute. This was quite a controversial decision due to a super close offside call by the VAR.

On the other hand, Real Sociedad attempted a total of 14 shots, 6 of them on goal. Sheraldo Becker managed to score the only goal of the match in the 33rd minute.