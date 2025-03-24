Where to watch Argentina vs Brazil on TV: Channel, Live stream

On Tuesday, in 2026 World Cup qualification, the Estadio Mas Monumental will play host to the match between Argentina and Brazil, the next installment of one of the greatest rivalries in sports. The Argentina vs Brazil match will kick off at 00:00 UK Time.

With seven wins and eleven shutouts in their past twelve home World Cup qualifiers, Argentina is riding high. Also, they’re riding high after snapping a three-game losing streak with a 1-0 victory against Uruguay. Dorival Junior’s squad has won their previous five games, including victories over Peru, Colombia, and Chile, after a difficult start to their qualifying campaign in which they lost four of their first six matches and tied one. Brazil will be looking to bounce back in this encounter.

When you look at their roster, it’s hard to imagine that they’ve only won one of their previous five away qualifiers—three of which were losses. In Thursday’s 2-1 victory against Colombia, not only did Vinicius Junior and Raphinha score, but Rodrygo, Joao Pedro, Gabriel, and Bruno Guimaraes were also on the pitch. However, they will be without banned players Gabriel and Guimaraes, as well as custodian Alisson, who has returned to Liverpool after a concussion he suffered in the latter minutes of that match.

When is Argentina vs Brazil?

Competition: World Cup Qualifying

World Cup Qualifying Game Day: Wednesday, 26 March 2025

Wednesday, 26 March 2025 Kick-off: 00:00 UK Time

00:00 UK Time Stadium: Estadio Mâs Monumental

What TV channel is Argentina vs Brazil on?

UK: Premier Sports Player, Premier Sports 1

Premier Sports Player, Premier Sports 1 USA: fuboTV, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo, ViX, UNIVERSO, Telemundo

fuboTV, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo, ViX, UNIVERSO, Telemundo Canada: N/A

N/A Australia: SBS On Demand, SBS

SBS On Demand, SBS Argentina : TyC Sports Play, Telefe Argentina, TyC Sports Argentina

TyC Sports Play, Telefe Argentina, TyC Sports Argentina Brazil: Canais Globo, Zapping, Claro TV+, Sky+, Vivo Play, SporTV, Globo, NSC TV, RBS TV, TV Centro América

Argentina vs Brazil possible squads

Argentina possible lineup: Martinez; Molina, Romero, Otamendi, Tagliafico; De Paul, Mac Allister; Simeone, Fernandez, Almada; Alvarez

Brazil possible lineup: Bento; Vanderson, Marquinhos, Ortiz, Arana; Joelinton, Andre, Rodrygo, Raphinha, Vinicius; Pedro