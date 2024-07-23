HomeFootball on TV

Where to watch Birmingham City vs Rangers on TV: Channel, Live stream

By Time Soccer
Updated:

Rangers are gearing up for their upcoming season with a match against Birmingham City, a team from EFL League One. Here is a comprehensive guide to prepare you for the upcoming game.

The Gers are still searching for their first summer victory following their two consecutive friendly losses—2-0 to Manchester United and 0-0 to Ajax—during their training camp in the Netherlands.

There are six new players joining the Light Blues, and fans will be eager to get a better look at them next week. On Wednesday, hundreds of Rangers fans will go south to see the club play Union Berlin in their last preseason test. The team will fly back to Glasgow on August 3 to prepare for their Scottish Premiership debut against Hearts.

Date, kick-off time and venue

  • Competition: Friendly
  • Date: Wednesday, 24 July 2024
  • Kick Off: 19:30 UK Time
  • Venue: St. Andrew’s @ Knighthead Park, Birmingham

How to watch the Birmingham City vs Rangers live stream in the UK

  • UK: BluesTV, Rangers TV
  • USA: BluesTV, Rangers TV

Birmingham City vs Rangers squads

Birmingham City possible starting lineup: Peacock-Farrell; Laird, Bielik, Klarer, Cochrane; Paik, James, Stansfield, Willumsson, Hansson; May

Rangers possible starting lineup: Butland; Sterling, Souttar, Davies, Jefte; Diomande, Barron; Matondo, Lawrence, Wright; Dessers

