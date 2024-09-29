Where to watch Inter vs Crvena Zvezda: TV Channel, Live stream

The Champions League’s second-round matchup, Inter vs. Crvena Zvezda, is scheduled for October 1st. Everything here is clearly outlined in advance. On the other hand, Milan’s recent performances fail to instill confidence.

Stadio Giuseppe Meazza, Milano

Inter defeated Udinese during the weekend. The final score was tightly contested – 3:2. Milan appeared significantly stronger in the match, generating numerous opportunities. Their victory was well earned. However, it was crucial for Inzaghi’s team to secure a win here, especially since they had been on a streak without victories prior to this match.

Consequently, Inter was unable to secure victories in three consecutive matches. The journey began unexpectedly, marked by the match against Monza, where the team certainly did not anticipate a draw (1:1). Subsequently, more consistent outcomes emerged. Milan successfully held Man City to a draw in the Champions League, finishing 0:0. However, following that, they struggled offensively against AC Milan, a team currently facing numerous challenges this season. In the Serie A table, Inzaghi’s team continues to struggle to establish themselves at the top.

Crvena Zvezda has achieved significantly better results lately, with four victories and one loss in their last five encounters. Their sole defeat occurred in the opening round of the Champions League, an anticipated 1-2 setback against Benfica. In every other match, the team emerged victorious, frequently achieving a decisive scoreline – 4-0 against Partizan, 2-0 against Napredak. Crvena is at the top of the Serbian championship, boasting an impressive record of no defeats in nine rounds.

You can watch this match live online for free and see the highlights of the goals.

Competition: UEFA Champions League

UEFA Champions League Game Day: Tuesday, 1 October, 2024

Tuesday, 1 October, 2024 Kick-off: 20:00 UK Time

20:00 UK Time Stadium: Stadio Giuseppe Meazza, Milano

How to watch Inter vs Crvena Zvezda on TV

UK: discovery+, discovery+ App, TNT Sports 7

discovery+, discovery+ App, TNT Sports 7 USA: Paramount+, ViX

Paramount+, ViX Canada: DAZN Canada

DAZN Canada Australia: Stan Sport

Stan Sport Italy: NOW TV, Sky Sport 4K

How to watch Inter vs Crvena Zvezda live

Watch the match from anywhere with a VPN service to help you watch the live stream on your TV, tablet, or mobile.

Inter vs Crvena Zvezda predicted lineup

Inter Milan possible lineup: Sommer; Pavard, Acerbi, Bastoni; Dumfries, Zielinski, Calhanoglu, Mkhitaryan, Dimarco; Taremi, Martinez

Crvena Zvezda possible lineup: Glazer; Seol, Djiga, Spajic, Rodic; Krunic, Elsnik; Silas, Ivanic, Milson; Ndiaye