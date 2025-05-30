Where to watch Los Angeles FC vs America on TV: Channel, Live stream

Los Angeles FC will host Liga MX powerhouse Club America in the FIFA Club World Cup 2025 Play-In match at BMO Stadium on Saturday night, with the opportunity to compete in the world’s largest club football tournament. The Los Angeles FC vs America game will kick off at 03:30 UK Time.

Group D is made up of CR Flamengo (Brazil), ES Tunis (Tunisia), and Chelsea FC (England), and the victor will take the place of the recently disbanded Club León in the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup.

The winner of Saturday’s LAFC-América match will face Chelsea on June 16 in Atlanta, Georgia, as part of Group D. The other 32 teams in the field include European powerhouses Bayern Munich (Germany), Juventus (Italy), Manchester City (England), Real Madrid (Spain), and Paris Saint-Germain (France) and Inter Milan (Italy), champions of the UEFA Champions League.

Midway through June, teams from all across the US will compete in the FIFA Club World Cup, which will end on July 13 at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey. Two Major League Soccer clubs, Inter Miami and Seattle Sounders, have already been given participation.

As the runners-up in the 2023 Concacaf Champions Cup, LAFC was given this chance; however, in the two-leg final, head coach Steve Cherundolo’s team lost to Club León 3-1 overall.

Club América secured their place in this playoff match by ranking as the top club in FIFA’s Concacaf Club Rankings Index following the 2024 Concacaf Champions Cup. The Index evaluates all clubs and leagues within the confederation, assigning or subtracting points based on their performance over the last four years.

What time is Los Angeles FC vs America kick off?

Competition:

Game Day: Sunday, 1 June 2025

Sunday, 1 June 2025 Kick-off: 03:30 UK Time

03:30 UK Time Stadium: BMO Stadium, Los Angeles, California

How to watch Los Angeles FC vs America on TV

UK: DAZN UK

DAZN UK USA: DAZN USA, TUDN.com, Univision NOW, TUDN App, TBS USA, Watch TBS, TUDN USA, UniMás

DAZN USA, TUDN.com, Univision NOW, TUDN App, TBS USA, Watch TBS, TUDN USA, UniMás Canada: DAZN Canada

DAZN Canada Australia: DAZN, Kayo Sports, Foxtel Now

How can I watch the highlights?

Highlights will be available here or on PSG’s YouTube channel shortly after the game ends.

Los Angeles FC vs America Predicted Lineups

Los Angeles FC predicted lineup: Lloris (GK), Segura, Palencia, Long, Smoliakov, Delgado, Amaya, Jesus, Bouanga, Ebobisse, Ordaz

America predicted lineup: Malagon (GK), Borja, Caceres, Alvarez, Juarez, Reyes, dos Santos, Fidalgo, Sanchez, Martin, Zendejas