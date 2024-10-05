Where to watch Nice vs PSG on TV: Channel, Live stream

This Sunday, Allianz Riviera is set to host the Nice vs PSG Ligue 1 fixture, which promises intensity. Both teams aim for redemption after suffering midweek defeats in Europe.

Nothing has come close to matching Nice’s 8-0 victory over Saint-Etienne on Match Day 4. In fact, they haven’t won a single match after that massive victory, accumulating only two points in their last three matches across all competitions. Most recently, they lost to Lazio 4-1 in the Europa League. With just two victories from eight matches played this season, Nice is off to a rough start.

In the Champions League, PSG lost to Arsenal, which was their first season loss. They were also defeated in a 2-0 London match for the first time since May. We anticipate Luis Enrique’s troops will react enthusiastically when he calls for their reaction. The away team is riding high on a recent dominating streak against Nice and is also a formidable force in Ligue 1. Just two defeats in their past 36 league encounters have been suffered by PSG. Although Nice was responsible for one of those losses, PSG have won four of their past five encounters against the club. It helps that the visitors have won 21 of their past 27 Ligue 1 away games, going undefeated.

What time is Nice vs PSG kick off?

Competition: French League 1

French League 1 Game Day: Sunday, October 6, 2024

Sunday, October 6, 2024 Kick-off: 19:45 UK Time

19:45 UK Time Stadium: Allianz Riviera, Nice

How to watch Nice vs PSG on TV

UK: Ligue 1 Pass

Ligue 1 Pass USA: Fanatiz USA, fuboTV, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN SPORTS, beIN SPORTS en Español

Fanatiz USA, fuboTV, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN SPORTS, beIN SPORTS en Español Canada: beIN SPORTS CONNECT Canada, fuboTV Canada, Fanatiz Canada, beIN SPORTS en Español, beIN Sports Canada

beIN SPORTS CONNECT Canada, fuboTV Canada, Fanatiz Canada, beIN SPORTS en Español, beIN Sports Canada Australia: N/A

N/A France: DAZN France, myCANAL, DAZN1 France

How can I watch the highlights?

Highlights will be available here or on PSG’s YouTube channel shortly after the game ends.

Nice vs PSG Predicted Lineups

Nice predicted lineup: Marcin Bulka, Youssouf Ndayishimiye, Moise Bombito, Dante, Jonathan Clauss, Ali Abdi, Tanguy Ndombele, Hicham Boudaoui, Mohamed-Ali Cho, Jeremie Boga, Evann Guessand.

PSG predicted lineup: Gianluigi Donnarumma, Achraf Hakimi, Marquinhos, Willian Pacho, Nuno Mendes, Warren Zaire-Emery, Vitinha, Joao Neves, Desire Doue, Marco Asensio, Bradley Barcola.