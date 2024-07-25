Where to watch Pumas UNAM vs Austin: Free Live Stream, TV Channel, Kick-off time

The Austin FC team will temporarily shift their focus from the intense competition of Major League Soccer to face Pumas UNAM in the Leagues Cup on Saturday evening. Although technically an away game, the match will take place at their home venue of Q2 Stadium. Nevertheless, the Texas team may face a challenging game.

Q2 Stadium

Last year, Austin FC had what some might consider a fortunate group-stage draw with Mazatlán FC and FC Juárez. However, this time around, luck was not on their side as they were placed in a group with Pumas UNAM and CF Monterrey, whom they will face on Tuesday.

These two clubs in Mexico are among the best and most prominent, currently holding top four positions in the Liga MX standings. Additionally, their payroll is more than double that of Austin FC.

When will the Pumas UNAM vs Austin match be played?

Competition: Leagues Cup

Leagues Cup Game Day: Friday, 26 May 2024

Friday, 26 May 2024 Kick-off: 8:00 p.m. CT

8:00 p.m. CT Stadium: Q2 Stadium, Austin, Texas

How to watch Pumas UNAM vs Austin online – TV channels & live streams

Fans can enjoy the match in both English and Spanish for free across more than 100 countries on platforms like Apple TV, UniMás, and FS1.

Streaming: Watch the match by clicking here or through any device that supports the Apple TV app.

Watch the match by clicking here or through any device that supports the Apple TV app. Television: The match will be broadcast nationally in English on FS1 and in Spanish on UniMás.

The match will be broadcast nationally in English on FS1 and in Spanish on UniMás. Radio: Tune in to the live local broadcast in English on iHeart Radio’s Alt 97.5 and in Spanish on Univision’s TUDN Radio Austin (104.3-HD2, KLQB-FM).

Pumas UNAM vs Austin possible lineups

Pumas UNAM Starting XI (4 – 2 – 3 – 1):

J. Gonzalez (GK)

P. Bennevendo

N. Silva

R. Duarte

P. Monroy

U. Rivas

J. Caicedo

C. Huerta

L. Suarez

J. Ruvalcaba Castro

R. Funes Mori

Austin FC Starting XI (4 – 2 – 3 – 1):