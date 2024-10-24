Where to watch Real Madrid vs Barcelona: El Clasico Live Stream Free, Preview and Prediction

The eleventh round of the Spanish championship will include the legendary El Clasico, with Real Madrid hosting Barcelona at their home stadium. The whole world will be witnessing the Real Madrid vs Barcelona pivotal showdown between two Primera leaders. The one who prevails will gain significant advantages over his rival, intensifying their already severe rivalry.
This week, both clubs face formidable opponents in Germany in the Champions League. In terms of the Clasico, they are crucial. As a result, Real Madrid faced Borussia Dortmund in the European Cup final for the second year in a row. With two goals allowed in the first half, Ancelotti’s squad was down. However, the Los Blancos’ fortunes turned around in the second half. Another thing that went wrong for Borussia was when they began playing to maintain the score. With five goals from Real Madrid and a hat trick from Vinicius, the final score was 5-2.
In contrast, Flick’s Barcelona squad played a big game versus Bayern Munich, which mattered historically. The Catalans, however, were excellent and scored goals at will. Indeed, Munich took the lead in their encounter. Despite this, Barça kept their cool, defended well, and scored four goals (including a goal from Rafinha) to win 4-1.
Barcelona had a more robust season in the Spanish championship this year. Osasuna was their lone loss, a 2–4 setback. Conversely, Real did not lose in La Liga, but he did draw many times, and those draws did not necessarily include powerful opponents. Consequently, Flick’s squad has gained 27 points, putting them three ahead of Real Madrid.
What time is Real Madrid vs Barcelona kick off?
- Competition: La Liga
- Game Day: Saturday, 26 October 2024
- Kick-off: 20:00 UK Time
- Stadium: Estadio Santiago Bernabéu, Madrid
Is Real Madrid vs Barcelona on TV?
|Country
|Streaming Services
|UK
|Premier Sports Player, LaLigaTV, Premier Sports 1
|USA
|ESPN+, fuboTV, ESPN App, ESPN Deportes
|Canada
|TSN+, TSN3
|Australia
|beIN Sports Connect, beIN SPORTS 3
|Italy
|DAZN Italia
|France
|beIN SPORTS CONNECT, Free, myCANAL, beIN Sports 1
|Germany
|DAZN Germany, DAZN1 Germany
|Portugal
|DAZN Portugal, DAZN Eleven 1 Portugal
|Spain
|Movistar+, DAZN LaLiga, DAZN LaLiga 2, LaLiga TV Bar HD
How can I watch the Real Madrid vs Barcelona match highlights?
The highlights video will be available on the Real Madrid vs Barcelona highlights page shortly after the game.
Match of the Day will have highlights on BBC One from 10:30 pm on Sunday.
Real Madrid vs Barcelona prediction
The meeting is expected to be quite engaging. Neither team consistently showcases dominant performances. The momentum in their game can transition from one club to another. Barca can begin the match with the same confidence they had against Bayern, while Real will likely start to push forward in the second half.
Prediction: Real Madrid 2-2 Barcelona
Real Madrid vs Barcelona possible lineups
Real Madrid Predicted Lineup (4-2-2-2):
- Goalkeeper: Courtois
- Defenders: Militao, Tchouameni, Rudiger, Mendy
- Midfielders: Camavinga, Modric, Valverde, Bellingham
- Forwards: Mbappe, Vinicius Jr.
Barcelona Predicted Lineup (4-3-3):
- Goalkeeper: Pena
- Defenders: Kounde, Cubarsi, Martinez, Balde
- Midfielders: Pedri, Casado, Lopez
- Forwards: Yamal, Lewandowski, Raphinha