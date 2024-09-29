Where to watch Slovan Bratislava vs Manchester City on TV: Channel, Live stream

The Champions League’s second-round matchup features Manchester City vs Slovan Bratislava. The recent misfortunes faced by the Citizens certainly do not benefit the Slovans in any way. Guardiola’s team will undoubtedly approach the match seriously and aim to secure their three points.

With three draws in their previous four matches, Manchester City may be considered to be playing below their usual level of performance. Indeed, these outcomes remain very distinct. A 0-0 stalemate with Inter in the Champions League first round, a 2-2 tie with Arsenal (during which the Citizens used the power play for half of the game), and a surprise 1-1 draw with Newcastle were all on the schedule.

There are issues with the game at City, that is true. Guardiola attempts to out-muscle himself on occasion, failing to play in the appropriate positions. Along with that, injuries are a problem; Rodri has been gone for extended stretches of time as of late. However, in every previous encounter, Manchester United have emerged victorious, with Holland often delivering the knockout blow. The team just has to start emerging victorious from challenging encounters. The ‘citizens’ may not have much difficulty in the game currently.

Slovan has beaten Man City in their last two matches, but their record of four victories in five matches is far better. The solitary loss was a 1–5 loss to Celtic in the Champions League first round. The Sky-Blues cruise to easy victories in home tournaments and take a commanding lead in the league.

Date, kick-off time and venue

Competition: UEFA Champions League

UEFA Champions League Date: Tuesday, 1 October 2024

Tuesday, 1 October 2024 Kick Off: 20:00 UK Time

20:00 UK Time Venue: Štadión Tehelné pole, Bratislava

How to watch the Slovan Bratislava vs Manchester City live stream in the UK

Country TV Channels UK discovery+, discovery+ App, TNT Sports 1 US Paramount+, ViX Spain Movistar+, Movistar Liga de Campeones 5 Portugal DAZN Portugal France myCANAL, Canal+ Live 4 Italy SKY Go Italia, NOW TV, Sky Sport 255 Germany DAZN Germany Canada DAZN Canada Australia Stan Sport

UK Radio: TalkSport Radio UK, Live text, audio and stats are available at mancity.co

Slovan Bratislava vs Manchester City squads

Slovan Bratislava: Takač, Blackman, Kashia, Wimmer, Medvedev, Soke, Tolić, Gaďoš, Barseghyan, Strelec, Weiss

Manchester City: Ederson, Walker, Dias, Akanji, Gvardiol, Lewis, Kovačić, Silva, Gündoğan, Grealish, Haaland

