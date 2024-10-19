How to watch Wolves vs Manchester City on TV: Channel, Live stream

Manchester City could claim the top spot in the Premier League table for a few hours if they overcome the struggling Wolverhampton Wanderers on Sunday afternoon. The Wolves vs Manchester City match will kick off at 14:00 UK Time.

Molineux Stadium, Wolverhampton

Manchester City has already experienced a few instances of dropping points in the Premier League. The draw with Arsenal was anticipated, as they are currently one of the strongest teams in the championship. The Gunners found themselves down to ten men for half of the match, yet City could only capitalise with a single goal, resulting in a 2:2 draw. The draw against Newcastle was quite unexpected—1:1.

In recent meetings, the Citizens have demonstrated improved performance. In the Champions League, they decisively outperformed Slovan with a score of 4:0. Following that, Guardiola’s team faced a challenging match against Fulham (3:2), as the opponent was simply short on individual skill, which could have resulted in a draw. The club holds 17 points, placing them second in the table, just one point shy of Liverpool in first position.

Wolverhampton is currently in a significantly more challenging position. During the summer, the club experienced the departure of several key players, significantly impacting its performances. In seven rounds of the EPL, Wolves managed to secure just one point, drawing 1:1 with Nottingham Forest. In other encounters, Silva’s team faced defeats. Currently, they find themselves at the bottom of the table, which makes perfect sense.

Date, kick-off time and venue

Competition: Premier League

Premier League Date: Sunday, 20 October 2024

Sunday, 20 October 2024 Kick Off: 14:00 UK Time

14:00 UK Time Venue: Molineux Stadium, Wolverhampton, West Midlands

How to watch the Wolves vs Manchester City live stream in the UK

UK: Sky Go UK, NOW, SKY GO Extra, Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Premier League, Sky Ultra HD, BBC Radio 5 Live

Sky Go UK, NOW, SKY GO Extra, Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Premier League, Sky Ultra HD, BBC Radio 5 Live USA: fuboTV, nbcsports.com, NBC Sports App, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo, USA Network, Telemundo, SiriusXM FC

fuboTV, nbcsports.com, NBC Sports App, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo, USA Network, Telemundo, SiriusXM FC Canada: fuboTV Canada, Fubo Sports Network 2 Canada

fuboTV Canada, Fubo Sports Network 2 Canada Australia: Optus Sport

Wolves vs Manchester City squads

Wolverhampton Wanderers possible lineup: Johnstone; Semedo, S. Bueno, Toti, Ait-Nouri; Bellegarde, Lemina, Andre, Gomes, Cunha; Larsen

Manchester City possible lineup: Ederson; Lewis, Akanji, Dias, Gvardiol; Kovacic, Gundogan; Silva, Foden, Doku; Haaland

